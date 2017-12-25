Thyolo-Thava MP Mary Navitcha Calls For Coordination In Promoting Education…Donates To Needy Pupils

Traditional leaders and parents in Thyolo have been asked to work together in promoting education so as to ensure that girls and the disabled children are sent and remain in school.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Thyolo- Thava Mary Navitcha said this on Friday at Mtambanyama ground when she presented four wheel chairs and a cheque worth K200, 000 to physically challenged children and needy secondary school students respectively.

Navitcha said it is only education of young ones that can see her constituency develop hence the need for chiefs and parents to join hands in retaining children in school.

“Parents should ensure that their children attend school and chiefs should play role of monitoring and enforcing laws that promote education in their areas,” she said.

The parliamentarian she established an education fund that aims at mobilizing resources for needy students in the constituency.

“Currently, we are supporting over 81 students in colleges and secondary schools through the fund. We shall keep on knocking on partners’ doors for more education support,” Navitcha said.

She, however, said the fund may only succeed if parents and chiefs support the initiative for the benefit of Thyolo-Thava area.

Life Care Malawi Foundation provided the four wheel chairs and the money.

A member in the board of trustees for Life Care Malawi Foundation, Dr. Peter Matipwiri said it was the foundations intention to see that children go to school despite the challenges they face in their daily life.

He said the foundation would continue supporting the Honorable Mary Navitcha Education Fund to ensure that its goal of educating all needy children in her area is achieved.

Like this: Like Loading...