Thyolo-Thava MP Mary Navicha in Education Promotion Tour

Inspired by the words that ‘education is key to all spheres of development’, Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava, Mary Navicha has embarked on an Education Promotion Tour targetting 22 primary schools in her constituency.

In a briefing after visiting Ntambanyama Primary School which is the first school on the touring list, Navicha said she hatched the idea after failing to cope with the thought of her area ever getting left behind in terms of education.”

Said Navicha: “I’ve carried out this initiative because whether I like it or not, education is the only key to success and it is the power that spurs development that we are looking for on the constituency level.

Navicha said the main objective of the initiative is to bring sanity and improve education in primary schools in her area through motivational talks targeting both learners and teachers.

“The main focus is on punctuality, respect of authority and maintain hard working spirit among learners and their teachers,” she explained.

The Legislature has previously been applauded for proving to be a role model to young learners in her constituency. To this she had ably established a Mary Navicha Educational Fund currently benefitting 80 needy students representing 65 percent and 35 percent girls and boys respectively.

The youthful Parliamentarian had also spearheaded in the construction of 11 school blocks that will help in moving learners from open air classes as well as those learning under trees.

