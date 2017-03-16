Thumps Up Multi-Choice Malawi: Another Year, Same DStv Prices!

• MultiChoice Africa continues to add more value to its DStv service by freezing prices on all DStv packages in 2017

• DStv Family and DStv prices reduced

• DStv HD Zappa Decoders still selling at K16,999

Friday, 01 March 2017: Today MultiChoice Africa announced that there will be no price increase for subscribers to its DStv service. DStv price increases usually occur around 1 April.

The company made this decision to keep annual subscription prices at their current level despite a particularly tough year it has faced due to a number of harsh macro-economic headwinds in the markets it operates in on the continent. From falling commodity and oil prices which affected economies and exchange rates and the ever-rising costs of satellite capacity, there has been quiet a number of external economic factors which have create a challenge for us however, we recognise that we’re not the only ones feeling the pinch,” says Stephen Knight, MultiChoice Malawi, General Manager . “Our valued customers are also suffering so we want to do our bit to relieve the added financial pressure by not increasing the price of their annual subscriptions.”

Despite the economic challenges, the companystuck to its pledge of putting its customers first by ensuring that they can continue to enjoy their television viewing experience without the worry of a price increase this coming April. Just recently, the company added more value to their customers’ television experience by bringing one of the most coveted football leagues in the world, the FA Cup, to all DStv customers. This, along with the ongoing Big Brother Naija, which is also available across to all DStv customers and the recently-launched James Bond Pop-Up channel are just some of the exciting world-class programming that viewers will continue to enjoy on the platform this month.

“We’re truly committed to going the extra mile for our valued customers. As much as we’re all suffering, we appreciate the fact that DStv has become such a vital part of many of our customers’ daily lifestyles and they continue to choose to remain part of the DStv family throughout the economy’s highs and lows,” Stephen Knight, MultiChoice Malawi continued.

As part of our Business Unusual campaign we brought down Emirates FA Cup and Big Brother Naija to all customers. We are still offering DStv Zappa decoder at only K16, 999 with 1 month DStv Access to make sure that everyone throughout the country should enjoy the best content we are offering.We have reduced the price of DStv Family from K12,768 to K11,200, DStv Access will be K7,600 from K8,800 from 1st April 2017

The DStv platform offers subscribers this unique selection of the best in local and international television entertainment on a range of packages, from DStv Premium to DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family and DStv Access which are available at varying pricing points to allow subscribers flexibility in price and choice without compromising quality or variety.

For more information of the bouquets and upcoming shows, please visit www.dstv.com.

