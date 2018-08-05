Thumbs Up DPP, Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika

Prof Arthur Peter wa Muthalika is the president of the Republic of Malawi.

A Supreme Master in faculty of Law.

He is a brother to the late Ngwazi Dr.Bingu wa Muthalika, Another Supreme Master in faculty of Economics.

History has it,they are the first BIOLOGICAL BROTHERS to have attained the greatest peak of Education prowess in Malawi,to top it up they are the first Mario brothers both to head the govt of Malawi tremendously and brilliantly.

These thyolo boys both spent great moments of their time in USA and they are world wide recognized as the magnificent musketeers in creating the impossibles to be possibles.

The past weeks media outlets ran campaigns of Calumny towards the current H.E with aim to tarnish his reputable persona on issues of fraud bla bla bla in connection with Pioneer foods contract with the Malawi Police.

I remember The former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma was cross checked on Kandla Mansion and he was asked to refund the money but he refused with iron fist and walked away leaving all confused and perplexed.

Herewith our President after hearing that it seems the CEO of Pioneer foods is involved in fraudulent activities and he did gave a Gift of money to Dpp for smooth runnings of the Party(as we all know money is needed for everything not to talk of A gigantic party like this).

Him with party gurus sat down and agreed to return the gift of support back and to pave way for investigations underway by ACB.

Wow am thrilled, intrigued and astonished by this wise,kind and passion by DPP mostly the H.E he is the Man.

Sir I appreciate you and this is just amazing.

You have led by example and Malawi has put it to records that indeed you are the true statesman.

Kind regards.

Prince Yamie.