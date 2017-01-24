Thumbs Up APM For Winning Back World Bank’s Confidence…’Don’t Waste Time With Barking Dogs, You Have Malawians To Serve’

World Bank’s assurance of pumping $80 million as budgetary support is no mean achievement in addition to $174 million that will be directed to Masaf. This is a total proof of donor confidence under the leadership of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. Lest we forget, donors suspended budgetary support amid cashgate under the wise leadership of Joyce Banda.
Winning confidence back of donors means the government has done a lot to achieve and improve our financial management. As independent as world bank, expressing their positive confidence is welcome development.
To APM, congrats, you have done well and we need more of this don’t waste your time with barking dogs, you have Malawians to serve and save. We expect more achievements in this year in our country. (Source-By Bashir B Siyani’s FB Page)
Whatever the case the truth is that under Peter Mutharika the economy is performing badly. Millions of ordinary Malawians are failing to afford basic necessities and there is no hope. Only few people especially those connected to DPP are prospering.
You can’t see it because you are in heaven where there is no trade ask people in RSA where trade is they will tell you that in 2013 loaf of bread was R5 to R8 to day is R13 to R17 while here in 2013 bread was at K250 and today is K350 so you can see kuti zinthu zikukwera koma not like in RSA and to add on that if it had it been kuti Joice Banda akulamulirabe lero jus a dollar ili pa 1000