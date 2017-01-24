Thumbs Up APM For Winning Back World Bank’s Confidence…’Don’t Waste Time With Barking Dogs, You Have Malawians To Serve’

World Bank’s assurance of pumping $80 million as budgetary support is no mean achievement in addition to $174 million that will be directed to Masaf. This is a total proof of donor confidence under the leadership of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. Lest we forget, donors suspended budgetary support amid cashgate under the wise leadership of Joyce Banda.

Winning confidence back of donors means the government has done a lot to achieve and improve our financial management. As independent as world bank, expressing their positive confidence is welcome development.

To APM, congrats, you have done well and we need more of this don’t waste your time with barking dogs, you have Malawians to serve and save. We expect more achievements in this year in our country. (Source-By Bashir B Siyani’s FB Page)