Throwing Mud At Professor Gertrude Mutharika

She is the wife of the President, yes, she is a politician yes- she won Balaka North seat and served between 2009 to 2014, you cant fault her for winning. But Gertrude Mutharika who married Professor Mutharika only days after he assumed office had to walk on a tight rope.

She came after Mama C. Tamanda Kadzamira, accused of horrific things under one party, but now admired for her grace and dignity of keeping quite through storm. Even those that insulted Mama, now rush for a selfie. She lived a step ahead of her critics.

Then came Annie Muluzi, another giant, whose voice was rarely heard, and most Malawians remember her a beautiful and graceful woman. Muluzi married Shanil Muluzi and for the first time, Malawians were accustomed to hearing the voice of the first lady every other week. Of course it was mainly for good causes through the Freedom Foundation Trust. Shanil Muluzi (now Shanil Dzimbiri MP), many liked her as a person, but most disliked her dominance on state media as it reminded them of Muluzi who from 2002 was hell bent to getting a third term.

Exit Shanil, then came late Ethel Mutharika, perhaps the first real mother of the Malawi nation. Her first event I clearly remember was a fundraising tea for the under privileged. Soft spoken, authoritative figure and she never demanded any lime light.

For four years she was Malawi’s first lady, people loved her, spoke of her highly and church members at Lingadzi CCAP church spoke of her humbleness. When she died, Malawians genuinely mourned for her. Not only the President had lost a wife, the nation lost an adored mother.

Then we had Callitsa, a first lady who created more problems for Bingu wa Mutharika, ruined his achievements and picked battles with anyone who criticised her husband. Callitsa Mutharika was the nearest copy of Grace Mugabe and fate intervened.

From Bingu, we got a break and had a First Gentleman Justice Richard Banda Rtd. A silent man, many had no issues with and many remembered as a very upright and noble Chief Justice who brought discipline to Malawi judiciary. He was over shadowed by the performance and speeches of his wife.

We have had Getrude Mutharika for three years. The husband regime might not be the best, but to try to demonise and make her look like Grace Mugabe is a very shameful attempt by desperate people who treat Malawians as shallow minded and dull people. Malawians have chased not one but three Presidents, they didn’t like Kamuzu they sent him packing, thwarted Muluzi’s third term and rejected Joyce Banda at the poll, this is simply because they know what they want.

Unfortunately, a few educated and spoilt individuals always want to speak on behalf of Malawians and force their hatred on someone they don’t agree politically. Calling Getrude Mutharika a Jezebel by Allan Ntata is the worst form of desperation and a new low for someone who has attempted to court Malawians attention for three years and has failed to implement his vengeful agenda.

Ntata’s writings are full of hate, low on facts and very little substance. If one took him seriously from the start, Malawi should have collapsed in May 2014 and President Mutharika should have failed to survive a month. But that has not been the case.

Mrs Mutharika might have not started on a high note, but even her early critics agree, seeing her beautiful at a netball court, seeing her in a school uniform, planting a tree, dancing with women and her advocacy for cancer, environment and anything one would agree, this is a lovable Mutharika.

Now as to political ambition of Mrs Mutharika after her husband, unlike Zimbabwe, Malawi has a free

political system and if she wants to run as an independent or win a DPP nomination, surely she reserves that right. What exactly is a problem with the First Lady? When you go through allegations, you find their mainly of people she chased from her home after she took charge. It is her home, not Government.

Dzuka Malawi, let us hate someone if they really are failing or insulting us. Mrs. Mutharika has maintained a dignified stature of the office of the First Lady. If we are failing in our political boxing, attacking her will only make you seem to be chauvinistic and out of touch. So far, the lovable face of DPP is the First Lady and attacking such a popular and liked figure makes one foolish, legally or literally!

For more follow this link on Nyasa Times;https://www.nyasatimes.com/dzuka-malawi-throwing-mud-gertrude-mutharika/