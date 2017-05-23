Three years of DPP: Govt becoming serious- Economist Ben Kaluwa

As President Peter Mutharika and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are clocking three years in power, economics professor Ben Kaluwa of the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College has noted that after performing badly during the first few months, government was becoming serious with critical issues.

Talking to a local newspaper on Tuesday, Kaluwa further observed that unless the momentum that has lately been built is not maintained, Mutharika and the DPP may be on the right path ahead of the 2019 elections.

Said Kaluwa: “Lately we have witnessed a turnaround in the economy aswell as on the governance front. Politically and economically, there have been positive developments and that augurs well as it is sending positive signals to the international world.”

DPP Spokesperson Francis Kasaila said while they could not deliver everything they promised but the party is very satisfied with the significant progress it has made in three years.

“To us, despite whatever is being said, in as far as we are concerned; we have done the best to the people of the Malawi. For the rest of the promises, we believe by the end of our term in 2019, we shall have implemented everything that we promised Malawians,” said Kasaila.

Kasaila cited the community colleges and Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy, as some of the outstanding cases of fulfilled DPP promises.

