Three Men Arrested For Killing A Kudu Antelope At Liwonde National Park

Police in Machinga have arrested three men for allegedly killing a K2.5 million worthy Kudu Antelope that went out of bounds of the Liwonde National Park over the weekend.

Machinga Police Public Relations Officer, Constable, Davie Sulumba confirmed the arrest of Jackson Mayera, 40, Idrissa Malizani, 19 Peter Dinesi who were arrested on December 30, 2016 when Parks and Wild life Assistants were tipped that the three killed the protected animal and were hiding its meat.

An intensive door to door search was conducted until the three men were arrested, according to Sulumba.

The three will answer two charges of illegal killing of protected species and illegal possession of game meat contrary to sections 35 and 86 respectively as read with section 110 of the National Parks and Wildlife Act.

The three suspects are currently in police custody waiting for a court case.

Mayera comes from Makina village, Traditiopnal authority Chikowi in Zomba, Malizani is from Chimatiro village, Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga while Dinesi is from Mikango in the same Traditional Authority Liwonde.

In a related development, the police in Machinga also arrested John Gama, 34, Ibra Koloboyi, 28 and seven others for allegedly fishing in protected Shire River which is part of Liwonde National Park.

Sulumba also confirmed that the nine were found fishing using fish hooks and lines contrary to Section 35 of the national parks and Wildlife Act.

The Police Publicist said the seven were apprehended and late handed over to Machinga Police on December 31.

The nine will answer charges of illegal entry into the protected game area, conveying illegal weapons in a protected area and fishing in the protected area contrary to sections, 32, 33, and 35 respectively, sulumba added.

The police seized the fish hook and line and will be used as exhibits in the court of law.

Cases of illegal fishing in Shire River part of the Liwonde National Park is common despite intensive patrols and other law enforcement mechanism by the African Parks that are currently managing the Liwonde National Park.

In December eight men were arrested along the Shire River while fishing and were convicted and sentenced to twenty months imprisonment for the illegal fishing and wild life related offences.

In 2016 more than three elephant have been killed in the Liwonde National Park, according to Sulumba who added that several people have been imprisoned for the elephant killings. (By Evance Chisiano, Machinga, January 2, 2017, Mana)

