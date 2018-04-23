Three Main Reasons Why Pupils Caused Rampage in Kasungu

Chankhanga Primary School pupils on Monday morning marched to Kasungu Municipal Council Offices pelting stones and smashing windows and vehicle windscreens. They rioted because they got information that the council had sold their football ground.

Mostly clad in their school uniform the school children marched from their school, a distance of about 700 meters to the council offices.

According to staff members at the Municipal council the school children descended upon the offices intheir large numbers and it was difficult to contain them.

“We just watched them helplessly as they threw stones at the council’s property; there was nothing that could be done”, said one staff member.

The children also smashed windows at the district council offices which are 100 meters from the

Municipal council offices after failing to differentiate between the two, before they realised that they were

at a wrong place.

It had to take some of the teachers at the school to control the learners and later the police escorted them back to their school.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer, Edna Mzingwitsa, said the police managed to calm the situation but were yet to establish who masterminded the riots.

“We will conduct some investigations to know who is behind the march but so far no one has been arrested until we do thorough inquiries”, said Mzingwitsa.

Director of Administration (DOA) for the council Elizabeth Banda said the extent of the damage was not yet established.

“We are still assessing the damage,” said Banda.

The said sale of the football ground has been outstanding with several meetings including a full council but failing to be resolved.

In a recent full council meeting, Finance Committee Chairperson and also Councillor for Kapalankhwazi

Ward, Annie Kafoteka, conceded that the council has plans of leasing out the ground to investors who would construct

big shops to raise funds and beautify the municipality.

The football ground had new boundary beacons put around it marked KUMC A, B, C and D confirming the sale.

Some of the beacons were removed by the rioting children who took them to the council offices…..Malawi News Agency

Like this: Like Loading...