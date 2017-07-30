Those Who Specialize In Making Noise Will Cry Foul Again In 2019-APM

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appealed to all patriotic Malawians and DPP members to stay the course in the work to develop the nation instead of being discouraged by the failures who will lose again in 2019.
“And come 2019, we will fight and win again. Make no mistake about that! And those who specialize in making noise will cry foul again,” he said. That is because the word ‘fail’ is their nature – not DPP’s.
Mutharika reminded that crowd that in 1999, Malawi Congress Party lost the election and said the election was stolen from them.
In 2004, MCP failed again and sang the same song of rigging.
In 2009, MCP failed again, and again blamed their failure on others.
In 2014, MCP yet again failed and lost. And yet again, they claimed that the election was stolen from them.
“Come 2019, they will fail and lose again. And they will say – the election has been stolen from them,” he said.
The President then called upon DPP members to march on with courage, in unity and common purpose, each one being mindful that they are part of the total sum of the DPP.
He spoke against members thinking of themselves more than the party.
Instead, he urged, they should think as a collective and play their respective roles.
“We are proud to be the DPP. Sometimes, we say the party is not doing this. Or the party is not doing that. And yet, you are the party. Everyone is an important member of this party. Everyone can make a difference,” he said.
Mutharika also warned DPP members against abuse of power.
“For those of you holding positions, I want you to remember this. Power is not status. Power is responsibility. And as a party in power, we have a huge responsibility to develop this country,” he said.
President Mutharika commended all patriotic Malawians who are contributing towards making Malawi a success.
“I thank every Malawian who is making this country a success. And we will make this country a great success on this continent. Let us be proud to be what we are!” he urged.
AKapitilize ntchito ya mulungu anaithawa inja ol utakhwima maka mulungu ekha suzamuthawa MCP iwalani zolamula zikoli mwapha athu ambiri oti anakatukula Malawi
Tell Dpp People The Wind Of Change Is Blowing No Matter Either Wish It Or Not.
If the vote will be free and fair DPP will never win even if you can spray doom in our eyes, Malawi is one of the country in Africa that has full of corrupt leaders, you are their to satisfy your stomach not helping the poor people.
Am now regretting why I voted multiparty democracy, despite dictatorship that Kamuzu Banda had, but our country had a discipline,people were unite, economy were stable,people had their own food in their respected home, education was very high, government were not spent money aimlessly as what you are doing,there were development everywhere, tobacco farmers were happy when it comes selling process, hybrid maize were one of the seed that Kamuzu Banda Chikumbe no 1 put his heart, when he was doing crop inspection it was green colour everywhere in Malawi, nowadays it is politics of pointing fingers at each other, a leader who is listening to the voice of voiceless people instead of concentrating on the development of our country, an educated leader instead of thinking about your leadership but you are busy exchanging words with opposition yet your years are passing without any development.
If you people to vote you make sure to bring all corrupt leaders into book, do not show mercy to anyone.
The very same thing we are saying
Well said longosi
mcp can’t win an election, it is not a democratic party. Only parties win elections. you can write a book about what you think is the best of mcp.
Iwe nde ukunama
Mcp sinayambepo yawina chisankho kkkkkkkk usova
mudari mwana choona simuchiziwa tawafunseni ambwiyanu akuuzeni
Wayamba kale kulilira panopa ? This is wat Peter is saying
I’ll vote for DPP…….keep on dreaming that MCP will win……..Zamaloto a Pharao zakozo ukoo
ubwino wa kamuzu unali pati munthu wankhaza ngati amene uja,wa ku Ghana,komaso anachoka ndi 42 billion anaitenga kuti? musatinamize mcp sichipani chabwino
I like Chilima’s humility and flexibility. A Chilima woyeeeeeee!
Bwanawo sakunama MCP sizatengapo Boma ayi a communist awo kwachakwacha ndiya chani