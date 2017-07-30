Those Who Specialize In Making Noise Will Cry Foul Again In 2019-APM

President Mutharika: MCP Will lose Again In 2019

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appealed to all patriotic Malawians and DPP members to stay the course in the work to develop the nation instead of being discouraged by the failures who will lose again in 2019.

“And come 2019, we will fight and win again. Make no mistake about that! And those who specialize in making noise will cry foul again,” he said. That is because the word ‘fail’ is their nature – not DPP’s.

Mutharika reminded that crowd that in 1999, Malawi Congress Party lost the election and said the election was stolen from them.

In 2004, MCP failed again and sang the same song of rigging.

In 2009, MCP failed again, and again blamed their failure on others.

In 2014, MCP yet again failed and lost. And yet again, they claimed that the election was stolen from them.

“Come 2019, they will fail and lose again. And they will say – the election has been stolen from them,” he said.

The President then called upon DPP members to march on with courage, in unity and common purpose, each one being mindful that they are part of the total sum of the DPP.

He spoke against members thinking of themselves more than the party.

Instead, he urged, they should think as a collective and play their respective roles.

“We are proud to be the DPP. Sometimes, we say the party is not doing this. Or the party is not doing that. And yet, you are the party. Everyone is an important member of this party. Everyone can make a difference,” he said.

Mutharika also warned DPP members against abuse of power.

“For those of you holding positions, I want you to remember this. Power is not status. Power is responsibility. And as a party in power, we have a huge responsibility to develop this country,” he said.

President Mutharika commended all patriotic Malawians who are contributing towards making Malawi a success.

“I thank every Malawian who is making this country a success. And we will make this country a great success on this continent. Let us be proud to be what we are!” he urged.

  1. Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    They will never rule Malawi again,Malawi Congress killed lots of people for nothing,we had enough of them

    Reply
    • Medson Bamboajoji Nkhoma   July 30, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      uyanya shem

      Reply
    • Kaleke Abdullhamid Chapusa Jr.   July 30, 2017 at 1:22 pm

      muziyiwalako nanunso komabe ma cashgate kunalibe nthawi ya a ngwaz ndipo development was doing very well

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      It’s better cashgetting man than those killings,some of my friends lost their loved ones it pains a lot man

      Reply
    • Brigadia Phanord Daisi   July 30, 2017 at 1:28 pm

      Malume kodi Peter Muthalika pali ubale ndife akumbumba

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 1:29 pm

      Brigadia Phanord Daisi ife ngakubanja malume::MCP represents pure evil

      Reply
    • Brigadia Phanord Daisi   July 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      Kkkkk moya ndimafuna 2019 ndizamuvotere

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 1:31 pm

      Zamuvotereni moya koma ngat ai keep your vote kkkkk

      Reply
    • Samson Makasu   July 30, 2017 at 1:49 pm

      Ndimakuimbira mkulu wanga amandiziwa ku nsika kuthawa msonkho kumene alowelanso kunali dambwe eish mavuto eti

      Reply
    • Quesi Aubrey Chigwenembe   July 30, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      Iwe sanakuphe bwanji. DPP yapha angati chasowa Ali kuti

      Reply
    • Peter Chitandale   July 30, 2017 at 2:17 pm

      Talk…we will still vote for MCP you have started to soil MCP…inuyo ndiye abwino adakuuzani ndindani kt ma National ID amavotera mwatibera kwakwana tione zina.

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      Peter Chitandale tell me one good reason why your MCP killed our relatives

      Reply
    • Blessings Symon   July 30, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      That’s true brother, #Gomiwa

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      Blessings Symon thanks my man,enawa sakuziwa zowawa zomwe makolo athu adakumananazo

      Reply
    • Sinai Mwaona   July 30, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      Did you took your drugs this morning,, you MCP morons?

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      Sinai Mwaona,,did I took my drugs???nde chani walembazi m’bale sizidamveke am sorry

      Reply
    • Sinai Mwaona   July 30, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      That’s what happens wen you are using your,,sisi’s android

      Reply
    • Sinai Mwaona   July 30, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      Am a DPP fan,,,, and I’ll die for it

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      Sinai Mwaona akulu next time try to check before posting,you haven’t answered to my question

      Reply
    • Sinai Mwaona   July 30, 2017 at 2:37 pm

      Maybe is the nature of the context,,,,neh? Can you read my comment again

      Reply
    • Dmitry Mtekama   July 30, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      There is no proof that they killed a lot of people, but if say they were repressive I will agree with you.

      Reply
    • Samson Memphis Kasunda   July 30, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      I Think Some Malawians Are Stil Ignorant,mcp Never Killed Someone But Terminating Policies Of That Goverment Was.

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      Sinai Mwaona don’t have time to lead your comment what good will I get,,if you can’t answer my question then get lost

      Reply
    • Dmitry Mtekama   July 30, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      Even the three ministers sanaphe ndi a MCP.

      Reply
    • Sinai Mwaona   July 30, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      Hahahaha then why uttering mouth watering words,,, hence you misunderstood me,,,, just go and av a shit,,,,,

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 2:46 pm

      Samson Memphis Kasunda you don’t get it do you??they massacred lots of people

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      Dmitry Mtekama were you there or you are one of those party supporters

      Reply
    • Samson Memphis Kasunda   July 30, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      Dpp Z Torturing People By Preventing The From Having Economic Right.Malawi Need Visionirised Leaders Not Lawyers.True Politicians Who Understand Political Era.

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      Sinai Mwaona I haven’t mentioned your name in my comment but since We are in democratic country you decided to comment nthawi ya Kamuzu the dictator kudalibe izi,let me embrace this democracy

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      Samson Memphis Kasunda for your own information am not DPP supporter am writing in my own capacity as a citizen of this land

      Reply
    • Sinai Mwaona   July 30, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      At least some sence of humour,,,, anyway,,,, I got my problems also,,,, sorry if I wronged you bru,,,, I rest my case

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 2:59 pm

      Sinai Mwaona relax my friend this isn’t personal after all MCP will never win again and once again things are better now that those days

      Reply
    • Samson Memphis Kasunda   July 30, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      Gomiwa R U Politician Or U R Supporting By Hatrate?I Do Understand Coz I Know What Political Eras Tells.Now Malawi Need Powerful Heads.

      Reply
    • Sinai Mwaona   July 30, 2017 at 3:04 pm

      I know bru,,, most Facebook users don’t vote at all,,, what they know I castigating others,,,, yet people in village who are eating ,,including me and you,,, will vote for our mighty party,,,,, at the end you’ll see them crying atibera atibera,,,, funso nkumati munavota??????

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      Samson Memphis Kasunda my man you and I can have a sober debate,am not a politician and yet again not dreaming to become one but we went fru terrible time during MCP era

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      Sinai Mwaona voting for what really??these politicians are good at messing up with your/our minds all they wants are votes and are greedy

      Reply
    • Samson Memphis Kasunda   July 30, 2017 at 3:10 pm

      Gomiwa U Need Some Teachings 4 U To Understand Two Different Political Eras.

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      Samson Memphis Kasunda next time will consult you my friend for the advice but for now pls respect my views,what MCP and its leadership did pains me badly

      Reply
    • Mastermind Ibrahim Mana   July 30, 2017 at 3:16 pm

      mu Ndale muli Kuphaa..kuba..chinyengo…kupondereza…kusalana nde sindikuonapo chipani chomwe chilibe magazi mmanja…

      Reply
    • Sinai Mwaona   July 30, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      Yes am with you,,,but that am a citizen,,, and a way of exercising my rights I do vote,,

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      Sinai Mwaona,thats what every patriotic citizen should do,vote vote and vote after voting dololooo doloooo you won’t see them again he he

      Reply
    • Samson Memphis Kasunda   July 30, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      Gomiwa If U Fix Ur Minds In Past We Will Never Go Forward.Let Us Free Ourselves To Hav Good Future.Eyes Forward Pliz.

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      Samson Memphis Kasunda but how could we/I fix my mind if they haven’t come openly and apologize,at lest they were supposed to show remorse and give us their apology,it pains man

      Reply
    • Sinai Mwaona   July 30, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      Very true Gomiwa and I second you,,
      The problem that follows is everybody excepts to gain person treasure from them,,,,, forgetting that its the duty of every citizen to look after himherself,,,, it can’t be,,,, I am from CZ and I know what is to vote for DPP not that the incumbent leader is from lomwe no,,,, but DPP changed our livelihoods in Cz especially Likoswe where I belong,,,,,

      Reply
    • Sinai Mwaona   July 30, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      Hope u remember the Likoswe tragedies

      Reply
    • Samson Memphis Kasunda   July 30, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      In History Political Maturity Of The Nation Comes Thru Dearth,torture And Misery.What We Need As Citizens Is To Open Up Our Eyes.

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      Sinai Mwaona now I get you baba,these politicians will never ever change our fortunes we have to work extra harder:::but our topic is….MCP shall never rule again

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      Samson Memphis Kasunda thank you big boss you nailed it

      Reply
    • Samson Memphis Kasunda   July 30, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      Wea U There In 1994 Kamuzu Said:i Have Learnt Many Misbehaviors Done In My Name,am Sorry After His Defeat.

      Reply
    • Davie Augustin Masamba   July 30, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      those who were far from MCP cruel leader they can speak as they can,to me I know where to go and what to do .Look yourself becareful

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      Samson Memphis Kasunda I was there indeed but misunderstood him,ooh he apologized that’s great

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      Davie Augustin Masamba you are free man to speak or remind some of us,no insults pls

      Reply
    • Timothy Chilota   July 30, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      ????????????????;>

      Reply
    • Davie Augustin Masamba   July 30, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      those being treated not being told by their parent they know how was the stuation itself.Just to metiona name was a big problem kkkkkkkk “becareful young people”

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      Davie Augustin Masamba haha MCP

      Reply
    • Davie Augustin Masamba   July 30, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      inandikwana zeeeedi

      Reply
    • John Mawaya Bruce   July 30, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      MCP is the name of a party,its leadership has changed,expect more changes from MCP.If your stand is on killings,then tell me something about Robert Chasowa,Issa Njauju etc.Dpp has failed,how much is Kwacha to 1 USD?They’re even failling to arrest Joyce Banda because they know its readership is much involved in corruption/cashgate.Don’t just suport a party because its from your home.Bingu did well in his first term,came second term…???

      Reply
    • Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   July 30, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      John Mawaya Bruce didn’t even hear a single word of what you have written,lembaninso man

      Reply
    • Prescott Wreath   July 30, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      MCP killed alot of people when ? Which MCP ? There are new people in MCP. The old ones are all in DPP.

      Reply
    • Kaiton Neva   July 30, 2017 at 6:28 pm

      Daus. Mtaba Ndi Ena Amene Ali Mu Nec Ya DPP.Ndiamene Amasokoneza Mu MCP Yakaleyo Pano Ndi New MCP

      Reply
    • Samson Memphis Kasunda   July 30, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      The Problem That We Have In Malawi Is The Lack Of Wisdom.Malawians Fails To Break Self-centeredness That Bears Nepotism,regionalism And Corruption.Despite Of Highly Educated.

      Reply
  2. Bartman Chilumpha   July 30, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    u thinkh u are claver neh? wait n c 2019 u will never win DPP….KAMUZU FIRE!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  3. Wahiya Biopsy Emmanuel   July 30, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Chrispine Limbikani Kalusa, Emmanuel Govinho Govati, Gilbert L Vinkhumbo, Chipie Chikapa

    Reply
  4. Phiri Wachikulire Mwayi   July 30, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    politics doesn’t put food on my table…..i don’t care who wins or loses

    Reply
    • Trust Age Chimutu   July 30, 2017 at 1:41 pm

      perfect

      Reply
    • Samson Makasu   July 30, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      That’s the fact bro

      Reply
    • Nganisyo Rahmat   July 30, 2017 at 2:59 pm

      That’s true

      Reply
    • Likovo Peter   July 30, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      Your bad citizen, useless citizen

      Reply
    • Phiri Wachikulire Mwayi   July 30, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      In a political world, citizens are the ones getting hurt and killed….they suffer the most…..they kill each other for what?…..while the big guns profit from it…..I chose to mind my own business.

      Reply
    • Simeon Laphion   July 30, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      Then better ignore this political posts,& usamapangexo comments coz sizimakukhuza

      Reply
    • Phiri Wachikulire Mwayi   July 30, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      dude….am speaking my mind….and advising you to have better things to do

      Reply
    • Brian Douglas   July 30, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      Inteligent man fuck politics go to work guys ..

      Reply
  5. Wahiya Biopsy Emmanuel   July 30, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Chrispine Limbikani Kalusa Hahaha

    Reply
