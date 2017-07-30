Those Who Specialize In Making Noise Will Cry Foul Again In 2019-APM

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appealed to all patriotic Malawians and DPP members to stay the course in the work to develop the nation instead of being discouraged by the failures who will lose again in 2019.
“And come 2019, we will fight and win again. Make no mistake about that! And those who specialize in making noise will cry foul again,” he said. That is because the word ‘fail’ is their nature – not DPP’s.
Mutharika reminded that crowd that in 1999, Malawi Congress Party lost the election and said the election was stolen from them.
In 2004, MCP failed again and sang the same song of rigging.
In 2009, MCP failed again, and again blamed their failure on others.
In 2014, MCP yet again failed and lost. And yet again, they claimed that the election was stolen from them.
“Come 2019, they will fail and lose again. And they will say – the election has been stolen from them,” he said.
The President then called upon DPP members to march on with courage, in unity and common purpose, each one being mindful that they are part of the total sum of the DPP.
He spoke against members thinking of themselves more than the party.
Instead, he urged, they should think as a collective and play their respective roles.
“We are proud to be the DPP. Sometimes, we say the party is not doing this. Or the party is not doing that. And yet, you are the party. Everyone is an important member of this party. Everyone can make a difference,” he said.
Mutharika also warned DPP members against abuse of power.
“For those of you holding positions, I want you to remember this. Power is not status. Power is responsibility. And as a party in power, we have a huge responsibility to develop this country,” he said.
President Mutharika commended all patriotic Malawians who are contributing towards making Malawi a success.
“I thank every Malawian who is making this country a success. And we will make this country a great success on this continent. Let us be proud to be what we are!” he urged.
They will never rule Malawi again,Malawi Congress killed lots of people for nothing,we had enough of them
uyanya shem
muziyiwalako nanunso komabe ma cashgate kunalibe nthawi ya a ngwaz ndipo development was doing very well
It’s better cashgetting man than those killings,some of my friends lost their loved ones it pains a lot man
Malume kodi Peter Muthalika pali ubale ndife akumbumba
Brigadia Phanord Daisi ife ngakubanja malume::MCP represents pure evil
Kkkkk moya ndimafuna 2019 ndizamuvotere
Zamuvotereni moya koma ngat ai keep your vote kkkkk
Ndimakuimbira mkulu wanga amandiziwa ku nsika kuthawa msonkho kumene alowelanso kunali dambwe eish mavuto eti
Iwe sanakuphe bwanji. DPP yapha angati chasowa Ali kuti
Talk…we will still vote for MCP you have started to soil MCP…inuyo ndiye abwino adakuuzani ndindani kt ma National ID amavotera mwatibera kwakwana tione zina.
Peter Chitandale tell me one good reason why your MCP killed our relatives
That’s true brother, #Gomiwa
Blessings Symon thanks my man,enawa sakuziwa zowawa zomwe makolo athu adakumananazo
Did you took your drugs this morning,, you MCP morons?
Sinai Mwaona,,did I took my drugs???nde chani walembazi m’bale sizidamveke am sorry
That’s what happens wen you are using your,,sisi’s android
Am a DPP fan,,,, and I’ll die for it
Sinai Mwaona akulu next time try to check before posting,you haven’t answered to my question
Maybe is the nature of the context,,,,neh? Can you read my comment again
There is no proof that they killed a lot of people, but if say they were repressive I will agree with you.
I Think Some Malawians Are Stil Ignorant,mcp Never Killed Someone But Terminating Policies Of That Goverment Was.
Sinai Mwaona don’t have time to lead your comment what good will I get,,if you can’t answer my question then get lost
Even the three ministers sanaphe ndi a MCP.
Hahahaha then why uttering mouth watering words,,, hence you misunderstood me,,,, just go and av a shit,,,,,
Samson Memphis Kasunda you don’t get it do you??they massacred lots of people
Dmitry Mtekama were you there or you are one of those party supporters
Dpp Z Torturing People By Preventing The From Having Economic Right.Malawi Need Visionirised Leaders Not Lawyers.True Politicians Who Understand Political Era.
Sinai Mwaona I haven’t mentioned your name in my comment but since We are in democratic country you decided to comment nthawi ya Kamuzu the dictator kudalibe izi,let me embrace this democracy
Samson Memphis Kasunda for your own information am not DPP supporter am writing in my own capacity as a citizen of this land
At least some sence of humour,,,, anyway,,,, I got my problems also,,,, sorry if I wronged you bru,,,, I rest my case
Sinai Mwaona relax my friend this isn’t personal after all MCP will never win again and once again things are better now that those days
Gomiwa R U Politician Or U R Supporting By Hatrate?I Do Understand Coz I Know What Political Eras Tells.Now Malawi Need Powerful Heads.
I know bru,,, most Facebook users don’t vote at all,,, what they know I castigating others,,,, yet people in village who are eating ,,including me and you,,, will vote for our mighty party,,,,, at the end you’ll see them crying atibera atibera,,,, funso nkumati munavota??????
Samson Memphis Kasunda my man you and I can have a sober debate,am not a politician and yet again not dreaming to become one but we went fru terrible time during MCP era
Sinai Mwaona voting for what really??these politicians are good at messing up with your/our minds all they wants are votes and are greedy
Gomiwa U Need Some Teachings 4 U To Understand Two Different Political Eras.
Samson Memphis Kasunda next time will consult you my friend for the advice but for now pls respect my views,what MCP and its leadership did pains me badly
mu Ndale muli Kuphaa..kuba..chinyengo…kupondereza…kusalana nde sindikuonapo chipani chomwe chilibe magazi mmanja…
Yes am with you,,,but that am a citizen,,, and a way of exercising my rights I do vote,,
Sinai Mwaona,thats what every patriotic citizen should do,vote vote and vote after voting dololooo doloooo you won’t see them again he he
Gomiwa If U Fix Ur Minds In Past We Will Never Go Forward.Let Us Free Ourselves To Hav Good Future.Eyes Forward Pliz.
Samson Memphis Kasunda but how could we/I fix my mind if they haven’t come openly and apologize,at lest they were supposed to show remorse and give us their apology,it pains man
Very true Gomiwa and I second you,,
The problem that follows is everybody excepts to gain person treasure from them,,,,, forgetting that its the duty of every citizen to look after himherself,,,, it can’t be,,,, I am from CZ and I know what is to vote for DPP not that the incumbent leader is from lomwe no,,,, but DPP changed our livelihoods in Cz especially Likoswe where I belong,,,,,
Hope u remember the Likoswe tragedies
In History Political Maturity Of The Nation Comes Thru Dearth,torture And Misery.What We Need As Citizens Is To Open Up Our Eyes.
Sinai Mwaona now I get you baba,these politicians will never ever change our fortunes we have to work extra harder:::but our topic is….MCP shall never rule again
Samson Memphis Kasunda thank you big boss you nailed it
Wea U There In 1994 Kamuzu Said:i Have Learnt Many Misbehaviors Done In My Name,am Sorry After His Defeat.
those who were far from MCP cruel leader they can speak as they can,to me I know where to go and what to do .Look yourself becareful
Samson Memphis Kasunda I was there indeed but misunderstood him,ooh he apologized that’s great
Davie Augustin Masamba you are free man to speak or remind some of us,no insults pls
????????????????;>
those being treated not being told by their parent they know how was the stuation itself.Just to metiona name was a big problem kkkkkkkk “becareful young people”
Davie Augustin Masamba haha MCP
inandikwana zeeeedi
MCP is the name of a party,its leadership has changed,expect more changes from MCP.If your stand is on killings,then tell me something about Robert Chasowa,Issa Njauju etc.Dpp has failed,how much is Kwacha to 1 USD?They’re even failling to arrest Joyce Banda because they know its readership is much involved in corruption/cashgate.Don’t just suport a party because its from your home.Bingu did well in his first term,came second term…???
John Mawaya Bruce didn’t even hear a single word of what you have written,lembaninso man
MCP killed alot of people when ? Which MCP ? There are new people in MCP. The old ones are all in DPP.
Daus. Mtaba Ndi Ena Amene Ali Mu Nec Ya DPP.Ndiamene Amasokoneza Mu MCP Yakaleyo Pano Ndi New MCP
The Problem That We Have In Malawi Is The Lack Of Wisdom.Malawians Fails To Break Self-centeredness That Bears Nepotism,regionalism And Corruption.Despite Of Highly Educated.
u thinkh u are claver neh? wait n c 2019 u will never win DPP….KAMUZU FIRE!!!!!!!!!
Chrispine Limbikani Kalusa, Emmanuel Govinho Govati, Gilbert L Vinkhumbo, Chipie Chikapa
Here i come boss,,, we shall win no matter what.. MCP 2019 ikulowa m’boma
Exactly boss.God z fyting for us
Kkkkk mulungu anakhalako mbali yosutsa? Uli nchibwana !!!
politics doesn’t put food on my table…..i don’t care who wins or loses
perfect
That’s the fact bro
That’s true
Your bad citizen, useless citizen
In a political world, citizens are the ones getting hurt and killed….they suffer the most…..they kill each other for what?…..while the big guns profit from it…..I chose to mind my own business.
Then better ignore this political posts,& usamapangexo comments coz sizimakukhuza
dude….am speaking my mind….and advising you to have better things to do
Inteligent man fuck politics go to work guys ..
Chrispine Limbikani Kalusa Hahaha