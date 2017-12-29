There Is A Former President of Malawi Championing Regionalism To Be Favouring The South-Alleges MCP MP Rhino Chiphiko

Opposition MCP Legislator Rhino Chiphiko alleges that there is a former President of Malawi championing regionalism in the country to be favouring the South.

Malawi has two former Presidents; Dr Bakili Muluzi and Dr Joyce Banda. Rhino Chiphiko, a right handman to MCP leader Lazarous Chakwera alleges that in the recent session of Parliament, all opposition PP MPs from the South voted in favour of the government side allegedly on instructions.

Are Hons; Malani Mtonga (Karonga South), Uladi Mussa (Salima South), Olipa Muyaba (Mzimba North East) who voted with the government side in Parliament all from the South? Why doesn’t the MCP and its leadership accept any democratic loss with a sober mind? We cannot continue allowing the MCP to be making wild allegations without facts.

The statement by the MCP MP needs to be condemned in strongest terms. All our Honourable MPs vote with their conscious minds and not on tribal lines. MCP is always a bad loser. The Speaker of Parliament must also condemn this careless MP.

