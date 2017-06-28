Theft No More: Admarc Buying Maize At K8, 500 Per Bag

Dear small maize farmers. DO NOT ALLOW vendors to steal from you anymore!

ADMARC has opened its markets and is buying the crop at K170 per kg (K8500 per 50 kg). This is far better than the K3,000 which vendors have been offering for the staple grain in some parts of the country.

In a statement, ADMARC says it will buy only good quality maize which is free from weevils, any foreign matters and not discoloured.

It also alerts farmers that it will display the K170/kg price at all its buying points and every farmer will be issued with appropriate receipt indicating weight, value of maize and date of sale.

Since the harvesting season began, farmers have been complaining that they are being duped by vendors who are buying the produce from them at very low price due to the delay by ADMARC to open its markets.

Deputy Minster of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Aggrey Massi told Parliament this week that government has sourced money amounting to K5 billion for ADMARC to buy maize from the farmers.

