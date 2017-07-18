“You Are My Son; Don’t Listen To What People Say, The Vice President Is My Son-APM Declares

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Tuesday received loud applause from thousands of people that gathered at Biwi Triangle when he described the Vice President as his most Beloved Son.

“You are my son; don’t listen to what people say. The Vice President is my son.”

Mutharika has since called for intra-party unity with his DPP saying it was through unity that the party would pull through the 2019 elections.

Speaking at the event earlier, Chilima pledged full support to Mutharika and the party saying he was ready to fight for the party to the end.

DPP General Secretary, Greizedar Jeffrey, and the party’s Regional Governor for the Center, Dean Josaya Banda took turns in assuring their leader that victory 2019 victory was inevitable.

“We won from the opposition bench. Imagine how easy it will be winning from inside,” said Wa Jeffrey.

On the other hand, Josaya Banda assured that he would work tirelessly to make sure 80 per cent of DPP votes in 2019 polls are from the Central Region.

Like this: Like Loading...