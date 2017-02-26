The Untold Story Of Juliana Lunguzi’s Father Mc Williams; The-Thief-In-Chief

Former Inspector General of Police who was father to parliamentarian Juliana Lunguzi of Dedza is on record to have stolen millions of Kwacha from Malawi Police Service, and used the money to build a 25 roomed two storey mansion in Salima as well as Mulangeni Holiday Resort in Mangochi, a popular holiday resort in the 1990s.
According to sources who were close to former Inspector General of Police Mr. Mac Williams Lunguzi, using his powers he stole a big chunk of building materials from the Malawi Police building department which he used to construct 5 houses for the Lunguzi sisters at Mua in Dedza, along the Salima M5 Lakeshore road.
As that was not enough, Mr. Lunguzu abused his powers as the Czar of the Malawi Police when he stole building materials at a time Ntakataka Police Training school was being constructed, and these materials were used together with money and human resource from the police to construct Mlangeni Holiday Resort in Mangochi which is run by Juliana Lunguzi’s sister, Patricia.
One wonders as to why one Juliana Lunguzi wants to fool Malawians that she is holly and clean when it is a well known fact that all her life, she has benefited from the corrupt ways and cash gate which her father started at Malawi Police service.
It is also on record that Mr. Lunguzi, the father of Juliana Lunguzi at this same time built 5 houses at Mcheneka village in Dedza, where her mother came from and you wonder how much Mr. Lunguzi as the CEO of Police earned from his job to have so much wealthy he accumulated within a short period of time.
Juliana Lunguzi is a good example of people who have reaped much from Malawians based on what her father did when he served in the police. She is one of the beneficiaries of the abuse Mr. Lunguzi did at Malawi Police Service and she has no audacity to call others thieves when we all know that of Mr Lunguzi was alive today, for sure ACB could have already knocked on his doors to explain the source of his opulence.
And on Thursday, Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya on Thursday had tough time controlling the House as Dedza east MP Juliana Lunguzi and Education, Science and Technology minister Emmanuel Fabiano exchanged verbal tirades which went personal.
It all started when Lunguzi said there was need to investigate all the ministers after the former Agriculture minister George Chaponda was on Tuesday found with K166 million stashed in his residence.government decision to stop debate on a report by a parliamentary inquiry on maizegate.
However, this did not go down well with the cabinet ministers who asked Speaker to order Lunguzi withdraw the statement, to which the Dedza east MP obliged.
Nonetheless, Education minister Fabiano stood on a point of order and said the Dedza east legislator’s father, late Mac William Lunguzi, who was the Inspector General of police in the Malawi Congress Party one party state was a thief.
Fabiano said Lunguzi amassed a lot of wealth, to which the Dedza east MP enjoyed, through theft and crookedness.
I think some one his loosing his senses, what is the law says on this issues. You can’t point fingers on a child coz of father issues
If this really took place, considering this was at the height of Kamuzu/Tembo rule, Lunguzi would have been fired, jailed, killed or all of the above.
Also, even if for the sake of argument what you’re alleging has morsels of truth to them, this has no bearing on Hon Juliana and what she’s trying to do for the country. She was a child, a teenager when her father was head of police
Please find more credible stories if you’re going to put anything out there. Otherwise, you’re really grasping for the straws on this one….
DPP mwazungulira mutu! For how long should we state that “Two wrongs do not make a right”?? Are you saying that inuyo mukuba ndalama lero just because MacWilliam Lunguzi anaba nthawi imeneyo?? Zoona?? Dziko langa iweeee uli mmavuto!