The Untold Story Of Juliana Lunguzi’s Father Mc Williams; The-Thief-In-Chief

Former Inspector General of Police who was father to parliamentarian Juliana Lunguzi of Dedza is on record to have stolen millions of Kwacha from Malawi Police Service, and used the money to build a 25 roomed two storey mansion in Salima as well as Mulangeni Holiday Resort in Mangochi, a popular holiday resort in the 1990s.

According to sources who were close to former Inspector General of Police Mr. Mac Williams Lunguzi, using his powers he stole a big chunk of building materials from the Malawi Police building department which he used to construct 5 houses for the Lunguzi sisters at Mua in Dedza, along the Salima M5 Lakeshore road.

As that was not enough, Mr. Lunguzu abused his powers as the Czar of the Malawi Police when he stole building materials at a time Ntakataka Police Training school was being constructed, and these materials were used together with money and human resource from the police to construct Mlangeni Holiday Resort in Mangochi which is run by Juliana Lunguzi’s sister, Patricia.

One wonders as to why one Juliana Lunguzi wants to fool Malawians that she is holly and clean when it is a well known fact that all her life, she has benefited from the corrupt ways and cash gate which her father started at Malawi Police service.

It is also on record that Mr. Lunguzi, the father of Juliana Lunguzi at this same time built 5 houses at Mcheneka village in Dedza, where her mother came from and you wonder how much Mr. Lunguzi as the CEO of Police earned from his job to have so much wealthy he accumulated within a short period of time.

Juliana Lunguzi is a good example of people who have reaped much from Malawians based on what her father did when he served in the police. She is one of the beneficiaries of the abuse Mr. Lunguzi did at Malawi Police Service and she has no audacity to call others thieves when we all know that of Mr Lunguzi was alive today, for sure ACB could have already knocked on his doors to explain the source of his opulence.

And on Thursday, Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya on Thursday had tough time controlling the House as Dedza east MP Juliana Lunguzi and Education, Science and Technology minister Emmanuel Fabiano exchanged verbal tirades which went personal.

It all started when Lunguzi said there was need to investigate all the ministers after the former Agriculture minister George Chaponda was on Tuesday found with K166 million stashed in his residence.government decision to stop debate on a report by a parliamentary inquiry on maizegate.

However, this did not go down well with the cabinet ministers who asked Speaker to order Lunguzi withdraw the statement, to which the Dedza east MP obliged.

Nonetheless, Education minister Fabiano stood on a point of order and said the Dedza east legislator’s father, late Mac William Lunguzi, who was the Inspector General of police in the Malawi Congress Party one party state was a thief.

Fabiano said Lunguzi amassed a lot of wealth, to which the Dedza east MP enjoyed, through theft and crookedness.

Among other properties, Lunguzi owned Mulangeni Holiday Resort in Mangochi, a popular holiday resort in the 1990s and a 25 roomed two stoley mansion in Salima.

