The Recovery Journey Continues: Sunbird Profits Up By 80percent

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts has posted impressive results in the first half of its financial year.

According to Board Chairperson Philip Madinga, the improved financial performance has been possible because of a great teamwork manifested in the delivery of customer service by Sunbird management and staff led by its new Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Olela.

“Our customer service and team working spirit has made Sunbird Hotels and Resorts a preferred destination for both local and international travellers.” Madinga said in interview with Mana recently.

According to a statement made available to Mana, Sunbird half year results ending June 30th this year, show total revenue for the hotel chain company at K8.9billion, which represent a growth of 24 percent from K7.2billion last year during the same period.

Madinga added that revenue for its subsidiary company, Catering Solutions, increased by 39 percent from K615 million as at June 30th 2016 to K858 million in 2017.

Madinga also revealed that profit after tax was at K1.072 billion. This is 80 percent above prior period profit tax after of K595million.

Apart from customer service, Madinga attributed the Sunbird success to the repositioning of the Hotel Chain it has undertaken few years ago.

“We have invested in human capital and infrastructure for the past few years.”

“Sunbird has been renovating most of its establishments and this is bringing good dividends,” the board chair observed.

Madinga cited a number of refurbishments done so far such as at Nkopola Lodge a new beach bar, Mzuzu Hotel’s modernisation of its main restaurant while Mount Soche and Capital Hotels have new executive board rooms and Ku Chawe in Zomba has a new marquee for conferences.

He, however, said that Sunbird has not finished its projects. Madinga said future plans are underway to construct a modern 500 seat international conference hall at Mount Soche and expand Sunbird Livingstonia in Salima and Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

The board chair stated that Sunbird Hotel and resorts have been experiencing growth in its international clientele over the past few years he has been at the helm.

He attributed this to the political stability of the country, which is helping the economy to rebound.

Yusuf Olela, Sunbird Hotel’s new CEO, said in an interview that Sunbird has been attracting and retaining guests in its hotels and resorts.

“I believe that with the economy showing positive signs of improvement, international tourism into Malawi will increase and that is good to us,” Olela told Mana.

He then praised Sunbird management and staff for their hard working spirit that has enabled the company to achieve these results.

He also thanked all its valued clients for their continued support.

Sunbird Hotel and Resorts is a wholly Malawian owned hotel Chain and Malawi government is a major shareholder. (By Govati Nyirenda, Mana)

