The Pilgrimage To Mecca 2017:Saudi Arabia Embassy Increases Malawi Quota For Fajj

As Muslims around the global are preparing for this year’s holy pilgrimage to Mecca known as the hajj, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has increased the quota allocated to Malawians Muslims intending to travel this year.

In a statement by the Saudi Arabia kingdom, the quota has been increased from 280 to 350 people per year an increase of 70 people.

The increase follows a request by Malawian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Wilfred Ali during his meeting with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Nizar Bin Obaid Madan when he went to present his letters of credence to his majesty King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saudi in 2015.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency in Blantyre Wednesday Muslim Association of Malawi, Spokesperson Sheikh Dinala Chabulika said this was a good development to all Muslims in Malawi

“This development will bring an opportunity for many people as it will give them a chance to visit the holy places of our religion as they will be going in large numbers,” he said.

The hajj starts in the last month of the Islamic calendar whereby all Muslims around the world go in Saudi Arabia to see and pay respect to what Prophet Muhammad did before his death.

At the end of the pilgrimage journey all Muslims celebrate Eid festival. (By Rahim Kamwana, Blantyre, July 13, Mana)

