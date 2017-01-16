The Path Times Group Has Chosen…Playing MCP Politics, Infact It Forms Part Of The MCP Institutional Structure

As I am enjoying the long weekend am like, it is obvious that the Times Group is playing MCP politics, infact it forms part of the MCP institutional structure. The Times Group has become so militant and destructive, ofcourse courtesy of its stooges as championed by one Kasakula, an MCP diehard himself.
My curiosity though is….so a great brand like Times Group can stoop so low as to sacrifice such a great and historical brand, in its quest to promote the most disdained political party as MCP? Well, they say in politics just like other professions, one needs to take calculated risks, however, I seriously doubt if it really requires any exceptional analytical skills to know that the MCP is nothing but a serial loser as far as competitive elections are concerned.
With that accolade in MCPs bag, one wonders, how on earth Times Group has chosen this path….if not mtengano!! By the way, Times Group, should pay up the tax arrears, as there is nothing political in this, of course knowing their masters, the MCP, who are perpetual defaulters failing to clear their arrears at LL City Council, Times Group feels political persecution claims are an easy way out. (By James Mwangali)
