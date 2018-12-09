The Nation Newspaper’s James Chavula Interrogates Candidate-Running Mate Pairing Formula

Among the DPP elites, a feeling is gaining sway that if the party is as popular as it claims, it may have to comb through its ranks to have a bonafide DPP member with a comprehensive institutional memory of the party to deputise Peter Mutharika as a running mate and to front the party’s new youthful identity projection.

Currently, they point at Kondwani Nankhumwa, a party’s vice president for the Southern Region as the embodiment of this projection. His standing in the party has soared since he replaced former regional vice president George Chaponda as Leader of Government Business in the House.

Unlike Atupele Muluzi, Nankhumwa is a DPP product who has risen through the ranks to the top. The Minister of Local Government nd Rural Development which is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central Constituency, has demonstrated firm loyalty to Mutharika, the party and its beliefs. He was among six ministers who were detained along with the President when Joyce Banda’s administration cracked down on the so-called Midnight Six saga in which she felt her chances to take over from the late Bingu wa Mutharika were under threat.

He seems to be the most popular among the four regional vice-presidents. He pulls crowds to his rallies, which is a trait DPP needs in its leaders of the future.

However, putting his name on a shortlist of potential running mate to Mutharika would re-ignite some backlash because he comes from Mulanje in the so called Lhomwe Belt, the home and stronghold of Mutharika. The President comes from Thyolo, just next to Mulanje.

An argument is looming large that a party cannot have a potential candidate and running mate coming from the same geographical region or political block. Proponents of regionalism, both perceived and real, state that lumping together of a top pair from the same political zone would make other regions feel left out and they may not vote for the DPP in next year’s elections.

In 1994, Bakili Muluzi chose a career civil servant, former chief secretary to Cabinet Justin Malewezi, as his running mate.

The counterargument is that Bingu won with a landslide majority in 2009 when he paired with Joyce Banda as running mate. Both Bingu and Banda come from the South. Ironically, , the country’s first female president lost the 2014 polls, coming a remote thirddespite pairing with Sosten Gwengwe from Dedza in the Central Region.

Similarly, Mutharika picked Saulos Chilima, an ostensible political novice and a corporate captain from the centre. This rekindled questions over the value running mates bring to the presidential race. But it is Bingu’s campaign which shatters the divisive regionalism embodied by the argument that it is politically toxic for a presidential contender to pick running mate from his or her region. That landslide victory is a wake up call that proves it is possible to win an election with a candidate and running mate from the same region if they represent

