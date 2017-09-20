The Journey To Sound and Light Concert: Miracle Chinga Promises Fireworks

The budding Gospel Songbird, Miracle Chinga, has promised fireworks at the Sound and Light Concert scheduled to take place from September 29 to 30 in Salima.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Miracle, who is the daughter of renowned gospel singer, Grace Chinga, of the Ndizaulula fame said she is looking forward to taking part in the event and her fans should expect a very good performance adding that she has already started rehearsing.

She applauded the organizers of the event for including her to be part of the program adding that the Sound and Light Concert is a big platform which she will take advantage of to advance the Gospel of Jesus Christ to many Malawians.

In his remarks, Tonderai Jai Banda, one of the organizers of the concert said they have included young and upcoming artists such as Miracle Chinga to perform at the concert in order to give them a platform to interact with already established musicians.

Commenting on why the concert will comprise both secular and gospel musicians, Banda said the Gospel of Jesus Christ is meant to be preached everywhere not only in churches.

He said the concert is an ideal place for both secular and gospel artists to interact and disseminate different information to Malawians through their music.

Banda said the audience is going to experience top class entertainment of international standard because the equipment that is going to be used and the stage itself is of international standard.

The Sound and Light Concert is going to take place at Livingstonia Beach Hotel in Salima.

Among other artists scheduled to perform at the concert are Lucius Banda, Nep Man, Skeffa Chimoto, Tay Grin and the Black Missionaries. (By Chilungamo Missi, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...