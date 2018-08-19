The Interview: Former President Bakili ‘Atcheya’ Muluzi Hits At Chilima

Muluzi in an interview with Rhodes Msonkho

In MBC’s The Interview Programme by Rhodes Msonkho aired on Saturday 18th August, 2018 at 20:30 on both Radio and Television former President Dr Bakili Muluzi tells MBC the following;

– President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is running the country very well.

– Malawi is doing well on the economic front under Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika.

– Malawians should learn to spend only what that have received.

Good old days: Former State President Dr.Bakili Muluzi gestures with VP Saulos Chilima some months ago in Mangochi

– UTM and Chilima have missed the real meaning of transformation because their campaign is based on castigation and insults.

– He has sent a message to Chilima to stop castigating President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

– Chilima cannot say the government is corrupt and bad and continue to stay in the same bad government. The best is for him to resign.

– The UDF understands the reason why they only have one cabinet post in cabinet in their working relationship with the DPP.

