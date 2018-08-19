The Interview: Former President Bakili ‘Atcheya’ Muluzi Hits At Chilima

In MBC’s The Interview Programme by Rhodes Msonkho aired on Saturday 18th August, 2018 at 20:30 on both Radio and Television former President Dr Bakili Muluzi tells MBC the following;

– President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is running the country very well.

– Malawi is doing well on the economic front under Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika.

– Malawians should learn to spend only what that have received.

– UTM and Chilima have missed the real meaning of transformation because their campaign is based on castigation and insults.

– He has sent a message to Chilima to stop castigating President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

– Chilima cannot say the government is corrupt and bad and continue to stay in the same bad government. The best is for him to resign.

– The UDF understands the reason why they only have one cabinet post in cabinet in their working relationship with the DPP.

Like this: Like Loading...