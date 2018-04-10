The Handshake That Has Left Callista Confused

What is in a handshake, especially when it is shared between an African and another African?

Is it not a sign of love- an acceptance of friendship? A sign of commitment to a cause. a symbolic expression of the oneness of blood running in the veins.

And why do the African elders say, ‘true love found in a handshake?’ Maybe they know, that enemies do the most possible to avoid a handshake.

There is life in a handshake. There is also love in a handshake. It is an expression of unity of purpose.

In Kenya, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, had last month shared a historic handshake. It has left many Kenyans confused.

But it is the tradition of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) to share a handshake with his vice, Doctor Saulos Chilima.

And during the opening of this year’s tobacco selling season in Lilongwe, the two, shared a warm handshake. It is what they do.

If we can count, President Mutharika has shared more handshakes with his vice, more than what the recent Malawi presidents did with their vice. It is a sign of love for his vice.

The political pessimists have been waiting for the day that the president and his vice will part ways. But years are going and the 5 years that the two were given are elapsing in love.

If you are used to the past political tradition where the president cut ties with the vice president. Not with APM. Keep waiting, but you wait in vain. APM is wise that you think.

And with the handshake he has just shared with his vice, Calista is really left confused. She must be feeling hapless. If not useless. But the good thing is, APM has no enemy. APM is wise.

