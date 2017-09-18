The Great Extension Of Kamuzu International Airport In Pictures

Kamuzu International Airport is being expanded and rehabilitated with the grant aid from the Government of Japan through Japan International Cooperation Agency with the purpose of improving and expand the passenger terminal buildings capacity and to install new aircraft surveillance system to enhance safety of the aircraft operation.

The project is for building new International Passenger Terminal arrival wing,new international passenger terminal departure wing,new domestic Terminal building,renovation of existing passenger terminal building ,security Equipment and maintenance of vehicles.

