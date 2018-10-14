The Good Side of Walter Nyamilandu

All right framed Malawians even those of button size brain agree that Malawi football team – Flames is amongst entity that drains taxpayers money with no brainy why continue having it.

We cannot proceed to manage football affairs with cold indifference when the levels of play are swelling and being perpetrated by those who are expected to be the solution.

Incase you have been living under the cave for several moons. Here is brief history for you to catch light.

The man at the helm running football affairs in the country – Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is Walter Nyamilandu.

It’s a known fact Nyamilandu has overstayed at FAM as President and efforts to topple him failed in recent gone months.

Good side of Walter

Under his administration, FAM is well organized like a limited company.

If you happen to visit their Chiwembe – Blantyre offices, you will see well furnished offices with nice desks, painted walls, Sofa sets, couch, carpets, computers etc.

Yes, you’re assured to be given chill bottled water, cup of hot Mzuzu coffee and pipes are able to provide you with water anytime.

Yes, am talking of well groomed staff always smiling, ready to attend to you.

You no longer see FAM staff deserting their office premises running away from Katapila boys as they had borrowed and not able to repay.

Under Walter Nyamilandu’s watch, every FAM staff is granted official external travel.

Did you know that Walter, his calendar is always full JAN – DEC with international travels on football matters?

Opposed to many found in other sectors of industry, Nyamilandu delegates his subordinates to forums.

Giving them opportunities, exposure and empowering their pockets – who doesn’t need money?

No wonder FAM officials are able to order whole contents of bar fridge, mercenaries are free to imbibe without contributing a penny.

Yes, FAM hot blooded officials, their pockets empowers them even to snatch you, your night queens.

Here is the guy called Walter Nyamilundu, despite your louder cries to have him removed from FAM, his people loves him. And it is these people who have the voting powers.

Football players Financial prudence

Under Nyamilandu, standard 6 dropouts playing for Flames have been empowered of finance saving culture.

These days you can hardly spot a football player bringing huge sums of money to be spent one night at Pa-Kamba, Pa-Sequency, Paris, Matchasi, Bwandiro.

Yes, am talking of football players, these days hardly you can point of any marrying more than one woman because their pockets empowers to do so not the manpower.

Players who always surprises you when with the ball on their feet, whether under pressure or on the offensive defining the beauty in the game, symbolizing football artistry, making maximum use of football brain while dressing shabby outside the ground are nowhere to be seen these days.

Players these days are able to sit behind the wheels pushing around nice cars in town.

Soccer men are living in descent houses in Chitawiri, Nyambadwe, Area 18, Chimaliro.

Under Walter’s leadership, FAM officials with brainy to continue with their studies are doing so.

Under Nyamilandu, FAM has well qualified personnel ranging from Academician, Doctors, IT, Journalists, Chefs, Bar attendees, landscapers, security etc.

Granted, the past twenty years Walter has been calling shots at FAM, we have not seen anything different. But the guy has the golden side of himself.

It has been one sad story of poor performance by the Flames but that has not spared Nyamilandu outshining.

The opposition force against Walter will be fool-hardy to think that by merely attacking him, then bingo! Come some day Nyamilandu will be out from FAM is a joke.

Every team Flames play against, punishes them. We witnessed recently in Cameroon and the Yaounde boys are yet to travel to Malawi to whip Flames once more on their home soil.

Despite Walter failure giving hope for respite since 2000 his administration has a reputation for flying kites in our faces. They just might be taking us for fools.

In his narrow view, with RVG – the tourist cum soccer coach Flames is playing like Barcelona FC.

The FAM president is indeed out of touch with reality but his people loves him.