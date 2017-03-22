The End Of An ‘Error’: Not Always With You, Fairtrade Matters…Fare The Well Arrogant TNM

It’s this simple: The sudden end of TNM marriage with the Super League is END OF AN ERROR. The major mistake is clearly spelled out by CFTC. This isn’t about some era, but a decade to forget. Thanks for adopting the league when no-one was eager to take it up, but no thumbs up for those UNFAIR TRADE CLAUSES which prevented other sponsors from getting close to our football just when teams and players were plunging into the vicious cycle of katapila everyday. Malawi isn’t a lawless country. No investor is above the law. If anyone needs any reminding, football is alternatively called a beautiful game because every player on the pitch is expected to play by some rules. #FairPlay is part of the game. i#ThanksForGreatMemories #EverythingComes2AnEnd #ReallyTime2Go #FairTradeMatters#CompeteOrBeGone #IamNotAlwaysWithYou.

(Copied On Facebook without permission)

7 Responses to "The End Of An ‘Error’: Not Always With You, Fairtrade Matters…Fare The Well Arrogant TNM"

  1. Kyungu Thiango   March 22, 2017 at 5:45 am

    Really no investor is above the law but dpp and chaponda is above the law,LOL!

  2. Friday Kuchanje   March 22, 2017 at 9:22 am

    fine they were selfish to other company. let’s see

  3. Augustine Atom Harawa   March 22, 2017 at 11:15 am

    So u have just copied what James Chavula wrote on his page kkkkkkk

  4. Trumpson Zakanika   March 22, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    adxipita league yanji yolandira 6 million asa 21st century uno asa

  5. Samson K Nkhata   March 22, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Tikudikira mwachete yemwe atabwere mwatatuwa airtel, bushiri, simbi…….???????

