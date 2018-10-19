The BBC HardTalk Interview, A Disaster For Chilima

Chilima: Flops

Top British Analysts rank the BBC HardTalk interview by Chilima the worst ever interview in the history of the show.

“Chilima has demonstrated lack of understanding of politics, political systems, governance, and even what his role is supposed to be as a VP.”

His level of incompetence was so evident when he crashed, failing to answer the first question. It was a downhill disaster from there on.

International community and media does not pander to local politics and staged public relations exercises. They are not bought sub-standard journalists of Times, Zodiak, and Nation.

This is one interview Chilima would wish he never did in his whole life. It was the worst disaster!

