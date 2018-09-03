The 2018 Malawi Population and Housing Census Starts Today

The National Statistical Office (NSO), on behalf of the Government of Malawi, will from today 3rd Sept to 23rd September 2018 conduct a sixth Population and Housing Census (PHC). The Population and Housing Census is a total process of collecting, compiling, evaluating, analyzing, publishing and disseminating demographic, economic, and social data and information of all persons and their living quarters in a country at a particular time. The NSO conducts censuses in order to generate current and most reliable data for development planning, policy formulation, service delivery and monitoring and evaluation of various programmes.

This year’s census is being conducted under the theme: Be Counted-Leave No One Behind. The theme implies that every person living in Malawi should be counted as a right and legal responsibility. It also implies that the use of the census results should benefit every person living in Malawi in line with the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS) II & III and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocated by the government and the international community.

Commissioner of Statistics, Mercy Kanyuka said this year’s census will be the first in the history of censuses in Malawi, for NSO to use the Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) to collect data from the respondents instead of the traditional paper-based questionnaire as we knew it.

NSO with support from the Malawi Government and development partners has already procured 20, 020 tablets that will be used by 20 000 enumerators when collecting data instead of the paper questionnaire as stated above.

Social commentators have applauded government for implementing major improvements in the first ever electronic census for Malawi.

