Thabwa-Fatima Road Construction To Meet Required International Standards

National Roads Authority Spokesperson Portia Kajanga has trashed assertions that the construction of the Thabwa – Chitseko – Seveni road was temporary in nature.

“This project is part of the Malawi Flood Emergency Recovery Project (MFERP) under World Bank Funding. The project intends to upgrade the 59 km road from earth to bitumen surface with improvements to drainage structures including bridges,” she told Mana in an interview in Nsanje, Friday.

Kajanga explained that due to budgetary limitations under the World Bank funding, government had split implementation of the project into two phases.

The first phase, which is being funded by the World Bank will include, heavy earthworks intended to raise the entire road for an average height of 300mm and the construction of a minimum of 4 double-lane reinforced concrete bridges at Nkhate, Livunzu, Phala and Chizimbi and other drainage structures.

She added the design of the drainage structures would take into consideration the catchment characteristics of the area and was thereby based on international standards.

The Spokesperson said at a later stage, the government would complete the remaining phase to bitumen standard.

“The Roads Authority would therefore like to assure the concerned public that the works will be done to the required international standard in terms of quality, time and budget,” Kajanga added.

