TEVETA Set to plant 1 million Trees

Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET) Authority is set to plant 1 million trees in various parts of the country.

TEVET’S Head of Administration Ted Chanza said this during the TEVET skills walk and tree planting exercise at Mulanje Mission ground last Saturday.

“Most of our skilled youths including members of Blantyre Synod use trees as raw materials for some of their vocational work and we find it necessary to replenish the depleted trees for the benefit of our skilled youths as well as the community,” said Chanza

Speaking during the event, the Guest of Honour, Reighard Chavula, Mulanje District Commissioner, commended Tevet for the efforts in her district and pledges to care of the trees.

“As a district we will make sure that the trees are protected from possible damages like bush fires. We will liaise with the forestry department to assist in managing fire breaks around this area,” said Chavula.

TEVET has partnered with Blantyre Synod Youth Department and planted 2000 seedlings in Ulongwe hills on this day.

Blantyre Synod Youth Director, Reverend Dennis Mulele hailed the partnership which is also beneficial to many youth in the church.

“This exercise is in line with one of our programmes in the Youth Department of Blantyre Synod where we focus on issues to do with natural resources rehabilitation and climate change. The coming in of TEVET is a blessing to the church considering that most of our youths also attends entrepreneurial and vocational education with TEVET,” said Mulele.

He also added that mechanisms are in place to plant more and take good care of the planted trees.

“The involvement of school going youths and community members is a plus in terms of caring for the planted trees. Moreover, Mulanje Mission has capacity to engage extra gear for the trees to survive,” added Mulele.

TEVETA has already planted thousands of trees in the northern, central and now southern region and pledges to plant more until the end of tree planting season.

Among other notable guests present during the function include TEVETA’s Acting Executive Director Lewis Musasa, Blantyre Synod Moderator Rev. Chinkwezule, Blantyre Synod Deputy General Secretary Rev. Kanjewa, Mulanje Mission Head of Station Rev. Dr. Billy Gama, Senior Chief Chikumbu and other government officials.

