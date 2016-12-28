Tears For Allan Namoko

Like a minstrel,Allan Namoko of Chimvu Jazz Band stopped at my residence one day in the early 1980’s and played several songs for me,at a fee. His music was no copy cat of anybody. His songs told a story,a story acknowledging a good deed or expressing gratitude for a good turn,the good turn which deserved another. Namoko could do no other than compose a song in return for the good turn like this one:
Chelaisani,
Munandisokera kathumba,
Ndizaikamo ndarama,
Kuti zisamataike.
Another one expressed gratitude for unspecified kind gesture as follows:
Achimwene Chephowera,
Sindimadziwa kuti mtima wanu ngotere,
Ndadziwa lero,
Ndinu abwino.
And there was another one advising a rude and cheeky Lameck to respect and be proud of his parents,it went thus:
Lameck tabwera,
Tabwera ndikuuze,
Ndikuuze malangizo,
Malangizo abwino,
Mwana amanyada ndi bambo ake,
Kapena ndi mai ake.
Today my heart bleeds to see children being disrespectful to their parents including those in authority.
THE SECOND PART IS IN THE OFFING.So
WATCH OUT.
(By Daniel Undani)
Legend local artist…odziwa kukanyanga nsambo..
Osati Chelaisani Ayi Koma Chemponda Ndamene Anasoka Kathumba. Telara Ameneyu Alipotu Pa Nansad Trading Moyang’anizana Ndi Mikolongwe Police.
Seriously???
Yeah chemponda alipo
Nxt
That’s interesting story on m/voice osati kumangolimbana ndi aposition
Good one Daniel! However there is a mixup in the songs. Mphwanga Laisani is one in which he mourns his brother.. iwe mphwanga Laisani kale timayenda awiri tsopano wandisiya ndekha mpwanga… Che Mponda is another one where he was given a bag to keep his money as you have said. Che Mponda aah Che Mponda munachita zabwino munandipatsa kathumba Che mponda mwati kwaya mwananga
Allan Namoko was a genious
Good one Daniel! However there is a mixup in the songs. Mphwanga Laisani is one in which he mourns his brother.. iwe mphwanga Laisani kale timayenda awiri tsopano wandisiya ndekha mpwanga… Che Mponda is another one where he was given a bag to keep his money as you have said. Che Mponda aah Che Mponda munachita zabwino munandipatsa kathumba Che mponda mwati kwaya mwananga anthu asamajubele ……
