Tears For Allan Namoko

Chelaisani,

Munandisokera kathumba,

Ndizaikamo ndarama,

Kuti zisamataike.

Another one expressed gratitude for unspecified kind gesture as follows:

Achimwene Chephowera,

Sindimadziwa kuti mtima wanu ngotere,

Ndadziwa lero,

Ndinu abwino.

And there was another one advising a rude and cheeky Lameck to respect and be proud of his parents,it went thus:

Lameck tabwera,

Tabwera ndikuuze,

Ndikuuze malangizo,

Malangizo abwino,

Mwana amanyada ndi bambo ake,

Kapena ndi mai ake.

Today my heart bleeds to see children being disrespectful to their parents including those in authority.

THE SECOND PART IS IN THE OFFING.So

WATCH OUT.

(By Daniel Undani)