Teach Them While Young: Teveta For Skills Training In Primary Schools

Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (Teveta) has expressed its commitment to promote technical and vocational skills training in primary schools to ensure that the youth are embracing skills careers from their formative stage.

Teveta Acting Executive Director Wilson Makulumiza- Nkhoma made the remarks on Monday when his organisation donated various learning tools and utensils worth over K1 million for carpentry and joinery, bricklaying and home economics lessons to Senga Model Primary School in Dowa District.

He said it was worrisome that most school-leavers still consider careers in technical and vocational skills as last option in terms of career choices, a development he said was partly due to the fact that technical and vocational skills are introduced to them very late in the education ladder.

Makulumiza-Nkhoma said his organisation chose the school for the donation as it is one of the few schools in the country that have components of technical and vocational skills training, apart from traditional subjects.

“As a corporate citizen, we decided to make this donation to a primary school as one way of motivating pupils at an early stage to start thinking technical and vocational careers. We believe if our children are introduced to technical and vocational skills, it will be easier for them to embrace skills-related careers.

He said the donation was one of way of complementing government’s agenda which has placed skills development as one of its top priorities as a way of stimulating job creation opportunities for Malawians, especially the youth.

Makulumiza-Nkhoma called on other stakeholders to play a role in promoting technical skills noting the youth are a key resource that have the potential to develop the country.

During the ceremony, Teveta and the school community took off some time to plant 1,000 indigenous trees within Senga School grounds.

District Education Manager for Dowa, Laurent Mwasikakata, said the trees would go a long way in aiding training programmes at the school such as carpentry and joinery, home economics and bricklaying which use trees for timber and firewood.

“If we are to sustain this skills area across the country and reduce impact of climate change, there is need to plant more trees to replace those that have been cut down for timber and firewood,” Mwasikakata said.

Teveta’s mandate is to promote, facilitate and regulate the provision of technical, entrepreneurial and vocational education and training in Malawi, primarily with technical colleges, both public and private.