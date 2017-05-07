Tchewee-Mwana-Tchewee Ensemble Theatre Part 4: Poor Actor Kamlepo Arrests Himself Trying To Buy Public Sympathy

We told you that comedian Kamlepo Kalua will stage another solo exhibition of the tasteless comedies of his! He has.
The hot car dealer whose vehicles MRA seized last week is on stage in Njamba where he has handcuffed himself. Dressed in neat casual clothes, he has tied himself with a rope in both hands and legs and surrounded himself with not police officers but some young men.
Kamlepo is on the run from the arm of the law following the seizure of his three vehicles by MRA last week for evasion of duty in their importation.
Worse still, one of those cars, a Mercedes-Benz, is on INTERPOL wanted list as it was stolen in a shoot-out heist in South Africa. That robbery led to the killing of one person. The vehicle belonged to OUTSURANCE, a South African insurance firm.
Apart from the Benz, MRA also seized a jeep which was also stolen in Johannesburg and is wanted by INTERPOL.
Kamlepo also brought in a Land Cruiser but he registered it as a Nissan Vanette. He brought in these three vehicles without paying duty, hence MRA’s swoop on him.
Since the revelations of his illegal dealings three weeks ago, he has embarked on a dramatisation of it all in his desperate attempt to buy public sympathy.
First, he claimed the seizure of the vehicles is a political witch-hunt. The public knows this is about laws and Kamlepo is not above the law.
Having failed on this trick, he spread another joke that 150 police officers invaded his home for the seizure. This one also failed when it was discovered that it was only four police officers two of them trainees.
Then he threw one that he is missing. It was discovered he was at his concubine at Gulliver in Lilongwe.
Noting that this missing scene has also collapsed, he has come up with the self-arrest display which is also destined to fall flat on its face.
Look out for Part 5 of this flavourless comedy from the poorest actor ever seen.
Only God knows and ıs the one to judge……
Mafia
What a great man, a great thanks to Dr Abumen the man that bring me out of this sorrow this is the man that can as well help the world, on this diseases I can remember 6 year ago when I was searching for cure, and how I have spent much money and I finally lost hope due to my conduction I have to put my hope on god, lucky to me last week here I was on the internet, check on how many year I can spent on earth them I see a comment about this great man Dr ABUMEN what a lucky day for me and today am giving my testimony about him I have never believe there is cure at all, but this man just want me to give him a try, if he cannot do it I will know his is not Dr,ABUMEN that he have been doing this cure for more than 27 year now I put my hope on him and also my dear GOD but today am very happy to give this story to you all, it all happen when I was 26year well because of this disease I can get married and very happy today am now negative I can get married now to my follow people that is on my shoes this the good way to say bye to this diseases HIV/AIDS contact this man on(doctorabumen@gmail.com)or you can call or whatsapp Dr Abumen through +2347085071418 plase share to save live, and i pray that he will help you also.