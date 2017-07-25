Tay Grin To Perform In Ireland And Manchester…As Chewa Chiefs Officially Crown Him “Nyau King”

Superstar Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani, has left the country for Ireland where he is expected to perform on July 29 before flying to Manchester, England for another performance on August 5.

Tay Grin, well-known as Nyau King, got a perfect send-off when on Saturday he was recognised by elders in his home village in Mponela, Dowa.

The chiefs in Mponela are promoting safe motherhood and they organised nyau dances where they confirmed Tay Grin, who attended the event as an invited guest, as Nyau King.

“If you only hear about Nyau King, he is among us today to celebrate with us,” said one elder who spoke during the event.

Tay Grin said he will continue promoting culture through his music.

“It feels good to be Malawian and I am proud of it. I am humbled by the gesture by the elders,” he said.

About his performances in Ireland and Manchester, Tay Grin said he was looking forward to give his fans the best.

“I came back to Malawi for a breather and complete a number of projects. These performances were part of the tour I started in June,” he said.

Tay Grin already performed in Iceland, South Africa and United States of America. Apart from the performances, Tay Grin – as ambassador for HeForShe –also raised money for girls in Malawi that will be used to buy reusable sanitary pads.

Meanwhile, Tay Grin has added another international artist to the list of musicians he has collaborated with. The song with Ric Hassani is titled Mama which also features beat maker Sonyezo.

Among others, Tay Grin has collaborated with Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe), Gal Level (Namibia), DJ Waxxy (Nigeria), Sway (UK), Brick & Lace (Jamaica), Naeto C (Nigeria), Ice Prince (Nigeria), 2face (Nigeria), Wahu (Kenya), Nameless (Kenya), Double HP (South Africa), Lira (South Africa), Scar (Botswana), Petersen (Zambia), Kmillian (Zambia), Vee (Botswana), Stagga (Botswana), Hamoba (Zambia), Slap Dee (Zambia), DA Les and Ishmael (South Africa), Orezi (Nigeria) and Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania).

