Tay Grin Shakes Mzuzu

Malawi’s celebrated star Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani, on Friday set the mood for Sunday’s free show by visiting schools and youth centres in Mzuzu.

Accompanied by Mzuzu City Deputy Mayor Alexander Mwakikunga, Tay Grin visited St John of God after earlier visiting Katoto Primary School and Lujeso Community Based Organisation.

Tay Grin’s visits were aimed at motivating students to stay in school and achieve their goals.

“I came earlier before the main show in order to visit some schools and youth organisations to motivate them. Whenever I have such an opportunity, I emphasise on the importance of education,” Tay Grin said.

During his visit, the She-For-He Ambassador interacted with students who were given the chance to sing while others were selected to share the stage with him on Sunday.

Tay Grin said students should have positive role models.

“It is important for students to have role models as they grow up because and I am impressed with the performances from the students and it shows that there is a lot of talent to be exploited here,” Tay grin observed.

During the visit, Tay Grin urged the youth to blend talent with business because talent alone, from his observation, is not enough.

“The music industry requires artists who know how to make money with their music talents hence artists should be connected with the right people for them to reap from their talent,” he said.

The Nyau King is expected to give up and coming artists the opportunity to showcase their talent.

“The show will help the up and coming artists to be exposed to DJs, the media and managers who might help them to take their music to the next level,” he said.

After drawing huge audiences in Lilongwe and Blantyre, the same is expected in Mzuzu on Sunday proving Tay Grin’s standing on the local music industry.

Since his first international award which he won with Gal Level, Buffalo Souljah and DJ Waxxy for ‘My Type of Guy’ in 2009, the superstar has performed in the United Kingdom, Iceland (sharing the stage with Rick Ross), United States, Ireland plus a number of other African countries. His music videos have enjoyed massive airplay on local TV and radios as well as international TV channels like Channel O, MTV Base and Trace Africa.

However, it is the first time for Tay Grin to have a tour of this magnitude which has hugely impressed.

The free show in Mzuzu has been sponsored by Astro Mobile, Capital FM, FDH Bank, Castel, XXL, Quench, MBC, Sunbird, Tuntufye FM and Voice of Livingstonia.

For more information, visit the artist’s social media platforms: Twitter: @Tay_Grin Instagram: @taygrin Facebook: Tay Grin Official YouTube: TayGrin

