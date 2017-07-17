Tay Grin Sets New Targets

After a successful tour of Iceland, South Africa and United Sates of America, rapper Tay Grin has set new targets and his fans should expect more songs.

During an interaction with journalists at Winehouse in Namiwawa on Friday, the ‘Kanda’ star said more songs will be released soon.

“I am working on a number of projects, I met a number of artists while in South Africa and there will be some collaborations coming up.

“Many new hits coming up. I have been in the studio finalising songs to be released very soon, there are a lot of collaborations,” Tay Grin said.

He said Malawian artists should be original and meet the demand for African music adding that a lot of people are increasingly showing interest in African music.

“My observation is that African music is doing well, talking about artists like Wiz Kid, Davido and some big Nigerian artists, people are demanding more African music, so it puts us in a situation that we need to be ready,” he said.

The Nyau King said after meeting some festival organisers, more Malawian artists should be able to participate in international festivals.

“It is not about what I have achieved but trying to open avenues for other artists too. I have reached this far because of the support I have received from different stakeholders including the media.

“I am glad to see that a lot of Malawian artists are now more organised; you need to have a team that can help you to meet your targets. For instance, every artist needs to have a manager, you cannot do everything yourself,” he said.

