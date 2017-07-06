Tay Grin Sends Independence Message Via Trace Africa

Rapper Tay Grin, who is touring United States of America, has missed Independence Day celebrations but has still found a way of reaching out to his fans and Malawians on this special day.

Trace Africa is running a 35-second special 53rd Independence Day message, titled Malawi@53 in which the rapper is wishing Malawians “Happy Independence Day.”

Among others, the video is depicting Malawi’s wildlife, cultural dances, Lake Malawi and the historical King’s African Rifles (KAR) monument in Zomba.

Tay Grin has been credited for his passion for Malawian heritage and he has used his music to give his international audience a glimpse of the Malawian society.

“I make sure to celebrate Malawian culture because that is what brings us together. I have taken advantage of every opportunity to sell my country,” he said.

Tay Grin has utilised a number of platforms that include international TV, audience with world leaders and performing on the international stage.

The rapper, who is fondly called Nyau King by his followers, embarked on a mission to promote Malawian culture through traditional dances which are noticeable in most of his songs – Gulewamkulu, Ingoma, Beni and Manganje.

A winner of numerous international and local music awards, Tay Grin was recognised by Channel O – which promotes African content – with an award in 2009 alongside Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe), Gal Level (Namibia) and DJ Waxxy (Nigeria).

Tay Grin, who is UN Women HeForSHe Ambassador, is influencing change in the Malawian society by sustaining cultural practices that are important in the country’s development while trying to change some cultural practices which have disadvantaged a section of the society especially girls and women.

The most travelled artist has represented Malawi — wherever he has performed – by talking about Malawi’s tourism, cultural practices, music and heritage sites.

Among other countries, Tay Grin has performed in the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Zambia, USA, Iceland, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Australia, Botswana, Uganda and Kenya.

Like this: Like Loading...