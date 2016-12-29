Tay Grin Scoops Another International Music Award

The highflying Malawian rapper, Tay Grin’s song Chipapapa featuring Nigeria’s 2Baba, has scooped the Best African Traditional Video award at the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards (WAMVA) 2016.

WatsUp TV, organisers of the awards, on Wednesday announced winners of the maiden edition of the pan African entertainment awards.

Tay Grin is among the 22 winners emerged out of the 170 music acts and video directors who were nominated when the WAMVA 2016 were launched in September. He was the only Malawian act nominated for the awards.

This is the Nyau King’s second international music award this year after scooping the Star Award at the Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television Arts (BEFFTA) UK Awards in November where he was also competing for the Best International Male African Act. He also bagged two awards at the 2016 UMP Awards, Artist of the Year and Best Music Video – Chipapapa.

WAMVA is an annual award presented by WatsUp TV dedicated to the celebration and honouring of the best in African Music Videos. The awards are meant to boost and encourage the production of quality music videos across Africa and beyond.

This year the awards had 20 categories and for the Best African Traditional Video, the Malawian rapper was facing competition from leading African acts from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda and Rwanda.

Out of the 10 spots in the category, Nigeria had four nominations occupied by Flavour ft. Selebobo – Mmege Mmege, Yemi Alade – Ferrari, Humblesmith ft. Davido – Osinachi and Timaya ft. Flavour – Money.

Ghana had two nominations taken by 4X4 ft. BukBak – Atongo and Bisa Kdei – Brother Brother. South Africa has Mzee ft. Rafiti – Salif Keita, Uganda had Knoweless Butera – KoNashize, while Uganda had Navio – Njogereza.

Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz emerged top with three awards; Best African Male Video – Kidogo featuring P-Square, which also scooped Best African Music of the Year and the Best African Collabo Video – Make Me Sing featuring AKA.

WAMVA creates the best opportunity to judge African Music Videos from various Anglophone and Francophone thereby bridging the gap between the music industries in Africa.

The annual awards ceremony is set to become a legendary trend on the Bloc of honouring African musicians and other industry players across Africa. Nominations and winners are chosen by the general public and a special jury collated from the industry across the continent.

The 2016 winners are expected to storm Ghana next year for a Made In Africa concert, a music festival by WatsUp TV.

Below are full list of winners for the first edition of WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards.

Best Newcomer Video of the Year

Badoo ft Diamond Platinium (Hamonize) Tanzania

Best African Reggae Dancehall Video

Shatta Wale (Chop Kiss) Ghana

Best Afro Pop Video

Scientific Ft Quincy B (Rotate) Liberia

Best African Hip Pop Video

Iba One (Dokera) Mali

Best African RnB Video

Alikiba (Aje) Tanzania

Best African Traditional Video

Tay Grin FT 2BABA (Chipapapa) Malawi

Best African Dance Video

Oudy 1ER (Lokolo) Guinea

Best African Collabo Video

Diamond FT AKA (Make Me Sing) Tanzania

Best African group Video

Navy Kenzo (Kamatia) Tanzania

Best African Male Video

Diamond Platinium FT Psquare (Kidogo) Tanzania

Best African Female Video

Vivian Chidid (Wuyuma) Senegal

Best African Performance

DJ Arafat (Concert a Korkogo) Cote D’Ivorire

Best International Video

Beyonce (Formation) USA

Best East African Video

Alikiba (Aje) Tanzania

Best Central African Video

Ferre Gola ft Voctoria Kimani (Tucheze) DR Congo

Best North Africa

Ibtissam Tiskat

Best South African Video

Casper Nyovest (War Ready)

West Africa Video

DJ Arafat

Best African Video Director

Kidigo (Nigeria)

Best African Music of the Year

Diamond Platinium FT PSquare (Kidigo) Tanzania

Special Recognition Award Music Video Africa

Mr Eazi ft Efya (Skin Tight) Nigeria

Viewer’s Choice Awards

Designer Panda (USA)