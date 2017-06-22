Tay Grin Performs With Iceland’s First Lady In Charity Show

M alawi’s awarding winning rapper Tay Grin on Wednesday night was joined by Iceland’s First Lady Eliza Reid Jóhannesson on stage at the Bjor and Bindi Concert to raise money for girls in Malawi which will be used to buy reusable sanitary pads.

After performing on June 17 at the Secret Solstice Festival, the rapper – who is a HeForShe campaigner — engaged high-profile officials to raise awareness of girls’ education and singled out lack of access to sanitary pads as one of the challenges school going girls face.

During the charity show, Tay Grin performed with musician and feminist Hildur, and rapper Tiny.

“I have had the opportunity to increase awareness of girls’ education in Malawi. I want to help all girl children in Malawi and promote gender equality for all and make sure that everyone has access to education regardless of gender,” Tay Grin said.

Tay Grin who engaged the Icelandic First Lady and taught her some dance moves said the people he has met during his tour appreciate his effort.

“I have the support of a number of people I have met so far. I was honoured by the presence of the Icelandic First Lady and that indicates how important girls’ education is,” he said.

Among others, Tay Grin has met American rapper Rick Ross, mayor of Reykjavik Dagur Bergþóruson Eggertsson and Secret Solstice Festival owner Jon Olafsson.

On Wednesday, Tay Grin met a familiar face in Michael Nevin – who is former British High Commissioner to Malawi – now British Ambassador to Iceland.

Tay Grin is on a tour of Europe, South Africa and United States of America. From Iceland, Tay Grin will perform in Johannesburg on June 24 and Pretoria on June 25. He will fly to United States of America to perform in Dallas, Texas on July 1 and South Bend, Indiana on July 8. Tay Grin will finish his tour with a performance on July 29 in Ireland.

Like this: Like Loading...