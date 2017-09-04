Tay Grin Moves BT Fans

Malawi’s hip-hop superstar Tay Grin proved why he is an international artist as he justified his recent nomination for All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) with a scintillating performance at Dusk Till Dawn early Saturday morning.

Gracing the newly opened entertainment joint for the first time, the Nyau King brought with him an impressive supporting cast that included Theo Thomson, Lady Pace, Bucci and Sonyezo.

Theo set the pace as he reminded the audience his stage masterly; apart from his captivating voice, he is such an adept dancer. He performed Sorry Not Sorry, Magic, Kutentha and Maybe Tomorrow.

The inclusion of Sonyezo was not surprising at all considering the fact that the duo is arguably Malawi’s most sought-after pairing in urban music. Sonyezo produced ‘Tola’ and also featured in the song which has received an AFRIMA nomination.

Although Tay Grin performed a number of songs, it was ‘Tola’ which moved the impressive audience to the dance floor. Now a household name, Tola is enjoying massive airplay on both local and international TV stations.

With a touch that every adult can connect with, Tola rekindles the memories of almost everyone who grew up singing part of the song. It is no wonder, therefore, that the song also appeals to children today.

“I am humbled to receive this nomination. When I make music, I make sure that it should appeal to everyone and this nomination is proof that my contribution is being recognised,” he said.

Tay Grin appealed to the fans to continue voting for him through www.afrima.org because his success is for everyone.

“I don’t regard this nomination as a personal achievement, it Malawi music which we must celebrate and I am glad to contribute to the success of Malawian music,” he said.

Tay Grin has been nominated in the category of Best Male Artist in Southern Africa for the song ‘Tola’ which features Tanzania’s Vanessa Mdee.

Tay Grin will be competing with a number of South Africa artists like Hugh Masekela, hip-hop artist AKA, Nasty C, Emtee and Nduduzo. Completing the line-up of nominees is Jay Prayzah from Zimbabwe. (BY FINELY GAMA)

