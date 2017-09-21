Tay Grin Makes Giant Leap

The Nyau King, Tay Grin, has once again made a giant leap in his illustrative music career by shooting a new video Gulu with Uganda’s Bebe Cool, real name Moses Sali, that will be released in November.

Despite his busy schedule, Tay Grin was not done. The multi-award winner performed last weekend in Sun City and capped the fruitful week by recording with his country man based in South Africa, Gemini Major whose real name is Gilbert Kamoto.

“Me and Gem have a very good working relationship and I have been looking forward to have him produce a song for me. It’s a great song and I know it’s going to be a major anthem when it comes out,” he said.

The Chipapa Star saying working with international artists has made it possible for him to grow his brand.

“It has helped me to penetrate into different markets and I have won international awards. I have also been approached to endorse international brands and most importantly perform regularly outside Malawi,” he said.

Tay Grin said despite some people questioning the direction he wanted to take with Nyau music, today he is proud of his achievements.

“I have so many awards and nominations, I had a vision when I embraced this type of music. I am glad it worked out; when a formula is working, there is no need to change it but simply work harder to become better. Today Nyau music is known globally and I am very proud to take my country to the world,” he said.

Tay Grin has been nominated in the category of Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa in this year’s All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) for the song ‘Tola’ which features Tanzania’s Vanessa Mdee.

Tay Grin has won a number of awards which include Channel O’s Best Collabo or Duo 2009 with the video ‘My Type of Guy’ which features Buffalo Souljah, Gal Level and DJ Waxxy. In 2014, he was voted Most Influential Person by Hub Magazine UK and also won a Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts (BEFFTA) award for Best International African Act. In 2016, he won BEFFTA Star Award in the music category, was Malawian urban artist and best video (UMP) and won 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards Best Traditional Video award with Chipapapa which features Nigeria’s 2baba. He is also a Nyasa Music Awards winner (2016-2017) as Best Male, Best Live and Best Video.

Tay Grin has collaborated with Sway (UK), Brick & Lace (Jamaica), Naeto C (Nigeria), Ice Prince (Nigeria), 2face (Nigeria), Wahu (Kenya), Nameless (Kenya), Double HP (South Africa), Lira (South Africa), Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe), Gal Level (Namibia), Scar (Botswana), Petersen (Zambia), Kmillian (Zambia), Vee (Botswana), Stagga (Botswana), Hamoba (Zambia), Slap Dee (Zambia), DA Les and Ishmael (South Africa) and Orezi (Nigeria).

To vote for Tay Grin in AFRIMA, visit www.afrima.org

(BY FINELY GAMA)

