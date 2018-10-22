Tay Grin Launches ‘Chipapapa’ Fruit Drink

Malawi’s superstar Tay Grin has launched a fruit juice inspired by his song ‘Chipapapa’ which evokes childhood memories among the older generation while painting a picture in the present generation the celebratory mood such songs brought among friends playing in their groups.

The impact the song has made both on the local and international stage inspired Tay Grin to launch the fruit juice.

“Every child has a dream. While I was growing up, I always wanted to explore my talent and when I did, I saw a lot of opportunities coming my way. The message I am sending to the youth is that every dream can become true if we pursue it. We should endeavor to make use of the talent that we have and explore the many opportunities that we have,” said Tay Grin.

Tay Grin continues: “The song remains a massive hit and it is genuinely loved by people from all walks of life. I decided to use that platform to create something tangible something people could have as a reminder of the song. Today people can enjoy the song and sip on a Chipapapa fruit drink. We have taken something that’s authentically Malawian (Chipapapa) and made it into a brand. The idea is to grow a local brand and export it internationally.”

The drink is expected to be launched on Monday, 22 October 2018. The first stock will be in Chipiku Store (Chilambula Road, Lilongwe). The drink will also be distributed countrywide. As manufacturer of the drink we are keen to work with distributors who can help get the drink to various outlets.

Tay Grin says it has taken just over a year to finalize the all the flavours and to get all the necessary approvals to launch the drink. The drink is being manufactured locally to create jobs for people and build businesses and quality brands that can go international.

“I believe in preserving and promoting our culture. We need to be innovative in using our culture to create products that will help promote and develop Malawi. ‘Chipapapa’ is a big song taken from our childhood days now we have just added a new dimension by introducing a fruit drink. This is what separates it from the other drinks, this is a drink formed from the fabric of our culture, our childhood and we can proudly create a formidable brand by supporting it together as a nation. This product is by us for us. Malawians will make it a success,” he says.

The fruit juice is being sold at K270 per bottle of 257ml while a case of 20 bottles is being sold at K5,400. The flavours that have been launched are apple and mix-berry.

For more information:

Call 099 101 9178

