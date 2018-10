Connect on Linked in

On Sunday, October 28, Lilongwe City Centre Shadow MP for the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Limbani Kalilani supported the CD launch of Kalambo CCAP Church Choir at Area 25 in Lilongwe.

Kalilani popularly known as Tay Grin in music circles received a standing ovation from the congregation after buying the CD @ K50,000.

To God be the glory forever and ever! Below is the event in pictures

