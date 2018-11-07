Tay Grin Fights Malnutrition In Lilongwe City Centre, Distributes Nutritious Porridge Packs

On Monday, Tay Grin visited Lilongwe City Constituency where he distributed nutritious porridge packs to pupils and mothers for their children as one way of fighting malnutrition in the constituency.

During the distribution, Tay Grin whose real name is Limbani Kalilani managed to reach out to 125 families. The porridge was donated by his sister Dr. Neza Kalilani Chatuwa, who is based in the United Kingdom. Chatuwa is also a secretary for the DPP UK wing.

“After the donation, the school kids came to talk to me. We free-styled and they took the time to give me their concerns and we have agreed that together we shall develop this area. It was lovely interacting with these intelligent kids,” said Kalilani.

In the pictures, some of the pupils and mothers displaying the porridge packs.

