Tay Grin embraces new role

Malawi’s superstar Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani, has embraced a new role to become Operation Smile Malawi’s ambassador.

The ‘Lubwa’ star has in the recent years become more involved in charitable activities. Among the many ambassadorial roles, Tay Grin is a He-For-She Campaigner. He has advocated for girls’ education by increasing awareness of the need to educate girls by among other things creating a conducing learning environment for girls.

As Operation Smile Malawi ambassador, Tay Grin will be actively involved in creating awareness of the activities of this charitable organisation.

“I am delighted to be part of this wonderful job that Operation Smile Malawi is doing. It is everyone’s responsibility to take care of children in our communities and I believe that those children born with defects deserve a better life too. The free services Operation Smile Malawi is providing have changed many children’s lives, I am calling on individuals and companies to contribute towards this noble cause,” he said.

The services Operation Smile Malawi provides include nutrition, operation of children born with cleft and after care. The services are being offered for free at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital this week until Friday.

Cleft lip and cleft palate, also known as orofacial cleft, is a group of conditions that includes cleft lip and cleft palate or the two occurring together. These disorders can result in feeding problems, speech problems, hearing problems, and frequent ear infections.

Operation Smile Malawi strives to provide the ultimate care for children, particularly those living with cleft lip and cleft palate.

Operation Smile Malawi works hand in hand with local medical professionals from all over the country, the Malawi government, hospitals and other NGOs to create various models of safe and free surgical care for patients.

Like this: Like Loading...