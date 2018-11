DPP Shadow MP for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency Tay Grin on Saturday, November 17, drummed up support for His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika during an interface he had with party members from Maria Ward.

During the event, Tay Grin whose real name is Limbani Kalilani distributed party materials to all the people who attended the interactive meeting. Here is the event in pictures;

