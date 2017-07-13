Tay Grin Cherishes US Tour

Rapper Tay Grin ended his tour of the US with a performance in South Bend, Indiana and he is looking forward to perform again in the US.

Tay Grin said the reception in Indiana was impressive and hailed Malawians who attended.

“The show was a success as a lot of people attended. People said it was the best Malawian show to happen in Indiana. I felt at home as I was showered with gifts. I am looking forward to perform in the US again,” he said.

The rapper, whose tour started with performances in Iceland in June, is expected back home on Thursday.

“It was a successful tour because I met a lot of people who were impressed with what I am doing. As a HeForShe campaigner, I raised awareness of girls’ education in Malawi and I am hopeful that more people will support this cause,” he said.

Tay Grin is one of the most successful artists in Malawi with a number of awards and collaborations with international artists.

In 2009, he won Channel O’s Best Collabo or Duo with the video ‘My Type of Guy’ which features Buffalo Souljah, Gal Level and DJ Waxxy; in 2014, he was voted Most Influential Person by Hub Magazine UK and he also won In 2014, Tay Grin won a Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts (BEFFTA) award for Best International African Act; in 2016 he won BEFFTA Star Award in the music category, voted 2016 Malawian urban artist and best video (UMP) and won 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards Best Traditional Video award with Chipapapa which features Nigeria’s 2baba and in 2017, he won Nyasa Music Awards’ in three categories Best Male, Best Live and Best Video.

Tay Grin has collaborated with Sway (UK), Brick & Lace (Jamaica), Naeto C (Nigeria), Ice Prince (Nigeria), 2face (Nigeria), Wahu (Kenya), Nameless (Kenya), Double HP (South Africa), Lira (South Africa), Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe), Gal Level (Namibia), Scar (Botswana), Petersen (Zambia), Kmillian (Zambia), Vee (Botswana), Stagga (Botswana), Hamoba (Zambia), Slap Dee (Zambia), DA Les and Ishmael (South Africa) and Orezi (Nigeria).

