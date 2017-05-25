Tay Grin celebrates Nyasa Music Awards Fans at Cockpit

Tay Grin, Malawi’s most decorated musician of this era, will this Friday invade the elite club in Lilongwe, Cockpit, to celebrate his recent feat at the 2017 Nyasa Music Awards (NMAs).

The Nyau King was the most decorated act at the inaugural awards, taking home three gongs for Best Music Video, Best Live Act and Best Male Artist. He only missed out on one award out of the four nominations he received, Best Single.

Before the awards, the superstar promised that he would be throwing an exclusive party for his fans if he walked home the biggest winner on the night of the awards, 5th May 2017.

“They [fans] have always been there for me and they have shown their mad love for me again by giving me those three awards. I don’t take it for granted that’s why I want to give back to them by partying with them. Let them come out to Cockpit and party with us.” – Tay Grin.

The “Tola” star, who is one artist from Malawi making waves on the African continent with his music videos enjoying airplay on major TV networks across the continent, has roped in his fellow celebrated artists Theo Thomson, Sonyezo and DJ Nathan Tunes to perform at the party.

The three artists were also competing for various awardsat the NMAs, but it was only Theo Thomson who went home with the Album of the Year award for his 2016 record “White Elephant”.

Entry to the “ALL ACCESS”party is pegged at K4000. Apart from enjoying live performances from the four star acts, Tay Grin has also promised a “big surprise” and assorted giveaways.

This will probably be Tay Grin’s last performance in Lilongwe before he leaves for Iceland where he is billed to perform at the 4th edition of the Secret Solstice festival, slated 16-18 June 2017 in the capital city of Reykjavik.

Tay Grin, the first Malawian to be enlisted to perform at the festival, dubbed “the world’s most unique music festival” by several media outlets across the world, is scheduled to perform on the second day, Friday, June 17. He is expected to fly out of the country on June 14.

