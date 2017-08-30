Tay Grin Celebrates AFRIMA Nomination

Malawi’s hip-hop superstar Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani, will celebrate his AFRIMA nomination at Dusk Till Dawn on Friday.

The party will be spiced up by performances from Theo Thomson, Sonyezo, Tuno and DJ Nathan Tunes which will start at midnight where patrons are expected to part with K2,000 to be part of the late night fun.

Tay Grin has been nominated in the category of Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa in this year’s All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) for the song ‘Tola’ which features Tanzania’s Vanessa Mdee.

Tay Grin will be competing with a number of South Africa artists like Hugh Masekela, hip-hop artist AKA, Nasty C, Emtee and Nduduzo. Completing the line-up of nominees is Jay Prayzah from Zimbabwe.

In a press release by Black Rhyno Entertainment, Tay Grin has urged his fans to vote for him.

“I am calling on my fans to vote so that I can bring the award home. The party at Dusk Till Dawn is aimed at celebrating this nomination with my fans. I truly appreciate the support that I have always received here in Malawi and abroad,” said Tay Grin who is also a HeForShe campaigner for UN Women.

Tay Grin, who has just returned from his tour of Iceland, South Africa, United States of America and England, said his fans will be crucial this time around considering that artists with more votes will be eventual winners.

“It is a game of numbers and I believe my fans will see the need to vote so that Malawi should once again shine. What I achieve as an artist is good for the country because I have always strived to represent the country wherever I have travelled or performed,” Tay Grin said.

To vote for Tay Grin, visit www.afrima.org

Tay Grin is one of the most successful artists in Malawi with a number of awards and collaborations with international artists.

In 2009, he won Channel O’s Best Collabo or Duo with the video ‘My Type of Guy’ which features Buffalo Souljah, Gal Level and DJ Waxxy; in 2014, he was voted Most Influential Person by Hub Magazine UK and he also won In 2014, Tay Grin won a Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts (BEFFTA) award for Best International African Act; in 2016 he won BEFFTA Star Award in the music category, voted 2016 Malawian urban artist and best video (UMP) and won 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards Best Traditional Video award with Chipapapa which features Nigeria’s 2baba and in 2017, he won Nyasa Music Awards’ in three categories Best Male, Best Live and Best Video.

Tay Grin has collaborated with Sway (UK), Brick & Lace (Jamaica), Naeto C (Nigeria), Ice Prince (Nigeria), 2face (Nigeria), Wahu (Kenya), Nameless (Kenya), Double HP (South Africa), Lira (South Africa), Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe), Gal Level (Namibia), Scar (Botswana), Petersen (Zambia), Kmillian (Zambia), Vee (Botswana), Stagga (Botswana), Hamoba (Zambia), Slap Dee (Zambia), DA Les and Ishmael (South Africa) Orezi (Nigeria) and Ric Hassani (Nigeria).

